Vincent Kompany delivers Sander Berge Burnley verdict ahead of Sheffield United reunion

Vincent Kompany has praised Sander Berge’s recent performances ahead of the midfielder’s reunion with his former club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Norwegian has featured in every league game for the Clarets so far this season and, despite a slow start, has quickly become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany is quick to point out, however, that Berge’s performances have mirrored those of the team.

“He is one of the players that has looked recently as a leader for our team,” he said. “He will be massively important for us again on Saturday and in the games ahead.

“I think his progress throughout the start of the season has really lined up with how the team has progressed. I just want to see them [the players] pick up the points just to confirm they’re on the right track.

“Sander obviously had a year of Premier League experience already and he’s an international. He’s shown he can play at this level.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Danny Ings of West Ham United is challenged by Sander Berge of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always important to find a balance, but you never know if it will take six weeks or six months for someone to settle in. He took some time but what he’s showing now, he’s on the right track.