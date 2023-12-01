Vincent Kompany delivers Sander Berge Burnley verdict ahead of Sheffield United reunion
The 25-year-old will face Sheffield United for the first time since making the summer switch from Bramall Lane to Turf Moor.
The Norwegian has featured in every league game for the Clarets so far this season and, despite a slow start, has quickly become one of the first names on the team sheet.
Kompany is quick to point out, however, that Berge’s performances have mirrored those of the team.
“He is one of the players that has looked recently as a leader for our team,” he said. “He will be massively important for us again on Saturday and in the games ahead.
“I think his progress throughout the start of the season has really lined up with how the team has progressed. I just want to see them [the players] pick up the points just to confirm they’re on the right track.
“Sander obviously had a year of Premier League experience already and he’s an international. He’s shown he can play at this level.
“It was always important to find a balance, but you never know if it will take six weeks or six months for someone to settle in. He took some time but what he’s showing now, he’s on the right track.
“His performance at Arsenal was outstanding, against Crystal Palace and West Ham…but the progress of the team is lined up with his progress as well, which is completely normal. That’s why you go into the transfer window, to hopefully make the team better.”