Vincent Kompany calls for consistency from referees following Burnley's disallowed goal against Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after the Clarets had a goal disallowed in debatable circumstances on Sunday during their 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Trailing by just the one goal at the time, Josh Cullen’s close-range strike was ruled out after Jacob Bruun Larsen had been penalised for impeding Adam Smith at the back post.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a similar incident to the last-gasp goal that was given for Luton Town during the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor earlier in the campaign.

With both decisions going against his side, Kompany questioned the lack of consistency in refereeing decisions.

He said: “In the context of this game, you can allow or disallow this goal and have a 50/50 divide on people saying ‘when you’re in England you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do when the ball goes to the back stick, you’ve got to jump right’. He jumped earlier than his full-back.

“Then there’s another part that will say ‘yeah, probably didn’t make contact with the ball’ so it’s 50/50 and you follow the on-field decision.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But if you zoom out a little bit and you put this goal against the goal we conceded against Luton, because we’re talking about impeding a player while you’re not making contact with the ball. That’s exactly what happened in the Luton game.

“In that moment you don’t give a foul, in this moment you do give a foul and they’re key deciding factors. That side of it is difficult to handle this season. They’re simple things as well.

“When you talk about consistency, the first yellow card for Dara O’Shea, I don’t actually have an issue with it because it’s very clear in the rules that this is a yellow card. But then when it happens five minutes later right in front of the dugout and nothing is done about it, then do I add this to the pile of decisions that we struggle to understand?

“It keeps going on. Whether it’s the fouls and the soft yellow cards that were given against us against Aston Villa that cost us a red card. The penalty against Aston Villa. You look at the yellow card offences today and the penalty [shout] on Wilson Odobert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you ask me now about a goalscoring moment, in the bigger context it’s difficult to accept.

“But in reality what I will do, as soon as this press conference is finished, is not moan about this for one second and focus on what I can do with my players.

“We’re the ones that missed the chances, apart from the one we scored.”

Bournemouth could also easily have been reduced to 10 men when Justin Kluivert appeared to stamp on Cullen’s ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a few things to watch back, but I didn’t see that one,” Kompany added.

“But the big thing again is consistency, that’s all it is. I’m not here to make rules. I want to concern myself with coaching my team and making them better and winning games.