Vincent Kompany shares frustration at Burnley's failure to turn improved display into three points against Bournemouth

The Clarets controlled much of the game against Bournemouth this afternoon, enjoying 75 per cent of possession and producing 20 attempts on goal.

Yet Burnley were found wanting in front of goal and were made to pay for a moment of hesitant defending in the first-half, which led to Bournemouth’s opener through Justin Kluivert.

The Cherries would go on to add a second late on courtesy of Antoine Semenyo when the hosts were pushing for a last-gasp equaliser.

Despite the defeat, Kompany was pleased with the reaction to last week’s miserable 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, but felt his side were lacking in both boxes yet again.

“After the result and performance against Crystal Palace last week, I did think we put in the energy that we need to put into this game,” he said.

“I could be wrong, but I think we put in more shots and more chances than any other game we’ve played in the Premier League so far this season, so the energy was there.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Even after conceding such an unfortunate goal, we carried on. But the frustration has to substitute into the next game. What we can’t drop is the energy levels we had today.”

The nature of Bournemouth’s opener was arguably the most frustrating aspect of Burnley’s defeat.

Having started the game so brightly, the Clarets gifted Kluivert a goal when centre-backs Maxime Esteve and Dara O’Shea failed to deal with a long ball over the top.

When asked if the goal was avoidable, Kompany said: “Yeah, it was. There’s no two ways about it.

“But it’s the type of league that will punish you in these types of moments. It can be the reason why you concede but also the reason why you don’t score, that’s just part of operating at this level.