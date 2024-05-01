Vincent Kompany: Burnley mustn't be left with any regrets once the season is done

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heading into this weekend’s encounter with Newcastle United, the Clarets now find themselves only two points adrift of safety.

Despite levelling late on to pick up a point at Old Trafford at the weekend, the players were noticeably downbeat at the final whistle.

Not only that, but Burnley’s players didn’t even celebrate their 87th minute equaliser, instead opting to fetch the ball and sprint straight back for kick-off.

It’s that hunger to earn all three points, and not just one, that Burnley need to maintain for the run-in according to Kompany if they’re going to stand a chance.

“It’s a mentality thing for us,” he said.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“We’re at a stage of the season where the biggest thing is to play every game with absolutely no fear and go all out.

“If we go and push and we concede another goal, I can live with that. If we sit back, a cross comes in and we concede, I’ll have regrets for the rest of my life.

“Our team is just going and pushing. We’re not reckless, we know what we’re doing, but we feel that gives us greater benefit to try and manage the game.

“We don’t even have the experience in the team to do that, but we have the legs to run and that’s worth a lot as well.”

Burnley are currently enjoying their best run of form of the season, losing just one of their last eight games.

Their performances suggest they have now adapted to the top flight, but whether it’s too little, too late in their fight against relegation remains to be seen.

“It’s more than the performances, it’s the effort,” Kompany added.

“At the end of the day people will talk about style of play and all of that, but it’s useless and worthless if you don’t have what they showed out there, the sacrifice for each other, that’s what I’m looking for.