'The task is...': Vincent Kompany analyses Burnley's survival chances after Manchester United draw
The Clarets now sit just two points adrift of safety with three games remaining following their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.
While the aim is to take Burnley’s survival race down to the final day of the season, where they host relegation rivals Nottingham Forest in a potentially crucial encounter, Kompany insists his side can’t afford to look past their next fixture.
He said: “The task is to do something special against Newcastle at home, that’s as simple as it is at the moment.
“The reality is, if Luton win all their games they’re staying up, it’s as simple as that. Unless Forest win all their games as well, of course. But the point I’m trying to make is well done to them if they manage to do that.
“For us, the biggest thing is can we give ourselves a game against Forest where we have something to look forward to. We don’t need much more. We just want that opportunity on that one day.
“That’s enough for us to rally to something special.”
While a draw at Old Trafford isn’t to be sniffed at, it could have been ever better for Burnley at the weekend had they taken their chances.
Lyle Foster missed three golden opportunities while David Fofana also saw a good sight of goal after just 12 seconds.
Whatever transpires between now and the end of the season, Burnley have certainly given themselves a fighting chance.
On that resolve, Kompany added: “Yeah, and if we just put in the big chances for sure. But it’s something that’s lived in the team.
“To be honest, we haven’t been in a high drama place, it’s just been business as usual, hard work, trying to find solutions to the opponents we play and then just backing players.
“We think we’ve got a team that is still improving and that’s always exciting as a manager to take this team into the next games. What they showed today was maybe better than what they showed in previous games.
“They are able to do another step maybe in the next games.”
