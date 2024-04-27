Proud Vincent Kompany on Burnley's draw vs Manchester United and his players' disappointment at full-time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The visitors looked to be heading for a cruel defeat when they conceded a soft goal 11 minutes from time, when Antony pounced on a rare Sander Berge mistake to give Erik ten Hag’s side the lead.

But Burnley levelled from the spot three minutes from time to give Kompany’s men a potentially priceless point in the fight against relegation.

It could easily have been so much better for Burnley though, who missed a series of golden opportunities.

While acknowledging those missed chances, Kompany was nothing but proud of his side acquitted themselves.

He said: “If we come here playing with Real Madrid I might be debating who had chances, but for me we had big chances, we showed team spirit. Burnley Football Club did itself proud today, that’s all that matters.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“The energy, the sacrifice the players showed for each other was there and for Burnley Football Club. That’s massive.”

Burnley’s players were noticeably downbeat at the final whistle, despite showing the character to fight back and claim what could be an important point.

But the Clarets made their intentions clear when, after Amdouni had slotted away his 87th minute penalty, the players didn’t celebrate and instead raced back to restart the game to look for a last-gasp winner.

On his players’ disappointment at the full-time whistle, Kompany said: “That’s because we build ourselves up so much, we pump ourselves up like you wouldn’t believe leading into a game.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, the players really believe at the start of every game that they can win, which is a skill in itself when you’ve not had many points, but they do believe that.

“At the end of the game, I don’t think these guys are thinking about anything other.