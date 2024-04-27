Burnley player ratings vs Manchester United as three 8/10s and one 5/10 handed out following late draw - gallery

Burnley picked up a potentially priceless point in their fight against relegation with a late 1-1 draw against Manchester United.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Apr 2024, 17:29 BST

Zeki Amdouni came off the bench to rescue the Clarets a point, slotting home from 12 yards after being poleaxed by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils had previously been gifted a goal in the 79th minute when Antony pounced on Sander Berge’s mistake to give the hosts a lead.

But Vincent Kompany’s men were well worthy of their point and maybe might even think they deserved more.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made three big saves, all from Antony, but couldn’t quite stretch far enough to deny the Brazilian for United’s late goal.

1. Arijanet Muric - 8/10

Made three big saves, all from Antony, but couldn’t quite stretch far enough to deny the Brazilian for United’s late goal. Photo: Ash Donelon

Photo Sales
Made three big saves, all from Antony, but couldn’t quite stretch far enough to deny the Brazilian for United’s late goal.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 7/10

Made three big saves, all from Antony, but couldn’t quite stretch far enough to deny the Brazilian for United’s late goal. Photo: Matthew Peters

Photo Sales
Defended resolutely and made some key blocks and interceptions when space was left in behind. Blazed over a decent chance at the other end.

3. Dara O'Shea - 8/10

Defended resolutely and made some key blocks and interceptions when space was left in behind. Blazed over a decent chance at the other end. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Produced a vital block to deny Bruno Fernandes, who had been played into space behind him.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Produced a vital block to deny Bruno Fernandes, who had been played into space behind him. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyManchester UnitedSander Berge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.