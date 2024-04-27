Zeki Amdouni came off the bench to rescue the Clarets a point, slotting home from 12 yards after being poleaxed by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils had previously been gifted a goal in the 79th minute when Antony pounced on Sander Berge’s mistake to give the hosts a lead.

But Vincent Kompany’s men were well worthy of their point and maybe might even think they deserved more.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

1 . Arijanet Muric - 8/10 Made three big saves, all from Antony, but couldn’t quite stretch far enough to deny the Brazilian for United’s late goal. Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

2 . Lorenz Assignon - 7/10 Made three big saves, all from Antony, but couldn’t quite stretch far enough to deny the Brazilian for United’s late goal. Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

3 . Dara O'Shea - 8/10 Defended resolutely and made some key blocks and interceptions when space was left in behind. Blazed over a decent chance at the other end. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales