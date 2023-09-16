Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's failure to sign new left-back during the transfer window

Vincent Kompany isn’t overly concerned by Burnley’s failure to bring in a new left-back during the summer transfer window.

While the Clarets enjoyed a busy window, bringing in 15 new players, they weren’t able to succeed in their attempt to strengthen in that position.

It certainly wasn’t for the want of trying, with the club targeting a deadline day move for last season’s loan star Ian Maatsen.

A potential permanent swoop fell through, however, with the Dutchman keen to remain at Chelsea where he’s highly thought of by new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking ahead of Burnley’s return to action against Nottingham Forest on Monday, Kompany insisted his side have the options at their disposal to cope.

“We’ve got left-footed players in the backline in Charlie Taylor and Hannes Delcroix, both can play at left-back so that’s not an issue,” he said.

“On top of that with the way we play, if there were full-backs bombing up and down the flank it would be much more important. But even then, there are a lot of wingers that play on the opposite side.

“Vitinho also played on the left last season, Connor Roberts played there before as well, for Swansea I think, so it’s not too much of an issue with how we start the first phase of possession.

“The key thing for us, what we didn’t want was to recruit the wrong quality or profile for us. That’s something we wouldn’t compromise on.