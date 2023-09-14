Who is Murray Campbell? The teenage sensation Burnley have beaten Tottenham, Crystal Palace & Wolves to signing

The transfer window might have closed but that’s not stopped Burnley from announcing the signing of a teenage prodigy from north of the border.

Murray Campbell has linked up with the club’s Under-21 setup for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

A 17-year-old defender, Campbell has risen through the ranks with SPL side St Mirren, having first been in and around the first-team at just 15 years old.

The teenager, who can play at both centre-back and left-back, has also represented Scotland five times at Under-17 level.

Such was the clamour for Campbell’s signing this summer, it’s thought Burnley saw off interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Wolves to seal his signature.

Campbell, who is regarded as one of the best young prospects in Scotland, has agreed a two-year contract with the Clarets.

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - JULY 05: Murray Campbell of St Mirren in action during a Pre Season Friendly match between St Mirren and Northampton Town at SMiSA Stadium on July 05, 2022 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

In 2022, the defender joined St Mirren’s first-team for their pre-season tour of Northern Ireland.

Speaking after a friendly against Crusaders, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said: “Murray Campbell is only 15 and was playing against really experienced Irish league players and coped really well.

“He’s a kid we rate very, very highly and he’s still only a baby at 15 years of age. So he won’t be involved in the cup games because you have to be 16 and he doesn’t turn 16 until the July 30.

“But he’s a kid we rate highly. Players of that calibre obviously attract attention but we can’t control that.

“We’re not in control of that. There’s been an offer made to him from the club (for a pro contract), but I don’t want to discuss or put any pressure on a 15-year-old, to be honest.”

In a statement announcing Campbell’s departure, St Mirren revealed they had unsuccessfully attempted to keep their highly-rated player at the club, but to no avail.

“The 17-year-old St Mirren academy graduate’s contract had expired in the summer and he stated his desire to move on,” the SPL side said.

“The club would have been due training compensation for the defender, however, we have come to an agreement with Burnley for an undisclosed fee with a potential for further add-ons and a future sell-on fee.

“It’s a credit to the St Mirren academy that we have produced another talented young player that has moved on to the Premier League following Dylan Reid’s move to Crystal Palace in January.