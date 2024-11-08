Verdict: The outcome was predictable, but Burnley took a step in the right direction against West Brom

If you successfully stuck a fiver on a goalless draw, chapeau, you took advantage of the most predictable scoreline of the week.

If you think Burnley are having problems scoring goals – and they certainly are, with only eight scored in their last 12 – spare a thought for Carlos Corberan, whose side have now found the back of the net on just two occasions in their last seven.

This had a boring 0-0 written all over it, yet it wasn’t perhaps as stale as we anticipated. It was a little bit more open and Burnley’s performance was certainly improved, especially when you compare it to the laboured display we witnessed during defeat at The Den on Sunday. But still they were unable to capitalise.

That, it has to be said, wasn’t necessarily all their fault, because they scored a legitimate goal through Jaidon Anthony just before the hour mark, only for it to be unjustly pulled up by referee Tom Nield. An apparent push in the back on Callum Styles was the supposed crime, yet there was barely any contact.

These two sides are having enough problems scoring goals this season, the last thing we needed was the official looking for the slightest offence – although there clearly was none - to chalk one off.

Improved

Scott Parker is right to feel encouraged by this display though. Burnley were better and deserved the three points. They created three genuine clear-cut chances too; Anthony’s disallowed goal, Lucas Pires’ shot against the post and Jeremy Sarmiento being denied by the keeper when he went through on goal.

Their finishing touch still wasn’t there, but at least they created the chances in the first place which, as we know, hasn’t always been the case this season.

Parker likes to use a boxing analogy so I’ll use one of mine: styles make fights. This season the Clarets have been stifled by teams sitting back in a low block, resulting in lots of sidewards and backwards passing as they struggle to find a way through.

On this occasion at The Hawthorns, the Baggies went after Burnley. Under pressure off the back of a seven-game winless streak, Corberan set his side up to press the visitors high up the pitch. That, in a way, played right into Burnley’s hands.

Their build-up play and passing through the thirds was much better. I lost count of the number of times they worked the ball from one end of the pitch to the other with just three, four or five passes. That sort of penetrative football has been sorely lacking this season.

The intent was better, the purpose was better and the movement was better, helped by Sarmiento being drafted into the side to play in a number 10 role for the first time this season, or certainly from the start at least.

After a dip in form, it was clear something had to change. Parker hinted as much before this game and he stuck to his word, changing both his personnel – with three changes in total – as well as the overall structure of his team, with a more attacking left-back in Pires brought in, Luca Koleosho switching over to his favoured left flank and the aforementioned Sarmiento bringing a more creative style to the final third playing just off Zian Flemming.

But was it only more effective on this occasion because West Brom went after them, creating large gaps of space for them to exploit? Or is this something we can get accustomed to seeing week after week? Only time will tell.

Solid as a rock

Given the attacking woes – Burnley have scored just four in their last eight – it’s easy to forget just how good they’ve been defensively this season. Shipping just six goals in 14 games is some achievement.

That solid defensive display was once again led by the imperious CJ Egan-Riley, who has been a revelation since replacing the injured Joe Worrall at centre-half. Once Worrall returns, plus the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal and Hannes Delcroix, you still don’t see the 21-year-old losing his place in the side. That’s some statement to make given how far down the pecking order he was only a few months ago.

He wasn’t the only player to perform well though, the likes of Pires, Josh Cullen and Sarmiento also caught the eye. There were a couple that struggled to get in the game, but overall this was a much better display than we’ve become accustomed to in recent weeks.

There will be some that are still frustrated. This was another game without a goal and another game without a win, that’s now just one victory in six. But this was a step in the right direction.

But Parker’s men must build on it with three points against Swansea City on Sunday in order to head into the international break on a much more positive note.