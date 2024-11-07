Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's draw against West Brom as Clarets fume over disallowed goal

Scott Parker lamented the disallowing of Burnley’s “legitimate” goal during their goalless draw against West Brom.

The Clarets were left to rue a controversial decision from referee Tom Nield as he ruled out Jaidon Anthony’s second-half header for an apparent shove on defender Callum Styles, despite there appearing to be minimal contact.

Had the ‘goal’ been given, it would have rewarded a much improved display from Parker’s men, but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s disappointing really,” Parker said afterwards.

“With all the people watching the game tonight, there’s probably only one man that didn’t think it was a goal and that was the ref. It was a clear goal, wasn’t it?

“That’s really disappointing, but overall I’m really pleased with the team in terms of our general performance.

“I asked for a reaction from the team after a disappointing result on Sunday and we got every bit of that.

Scott Parker applauds the travelling Burnley fans at the final whistle. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“In terms of the intent in which we attacked, there was massive improvement from where we’ve been and defensively we were very solid again. It’s another clean sheet for us.

“We hit the post, we missed a big chance with Jeremy one-on-one as well, so overall I’m really pleased.”

When asked if he spoke to the referee for clarification at the final whistle, Parker replied: “No, he didn’t give an explanation.

“It is what it is now, he’s given the decision. I’m amazed he gave it though because the linesman is literally in line with a much smaller distance, yet the ref has decided to give the decision. I do know the linesman didn’t give it, he didn’t communicate that it was a foul and it clearly wasn’t. It was very, very soft.”

To add to Burnley’s frustration, Styles didn’t even appeal for a foul as Anthony’s header nestled in the back of the net.

Parker added: “The thing is the boy that was meant to have got fouled didn’t react. I didn’t see anything. It was a late whistle too.

“Look, he’s made a mistake tonight. We all make mistakes and he’s seen something which he thought was a foul, it was just massively soft.”