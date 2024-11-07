Burnley's upcoming Championship opponents announce shock decision to sack manager

Burnley’s upcoming opponents Coventry City have made the surprise decision to part ways with manager Mark Robins.

The 54-year-old’s seven-year tenure has been brought to an abrupt end following Coventry’s 2-1 defeat to Derby County on Wednesday night.

The result leaves the Sky Blues in 17th place in the Championship following a disappointing start to the season, which has seen them win just four of their opening 14 games.

Robins has enjoyed unrivalled success at the Coventry Building Society Arena, taking the club from League Two to the Championship and was just one game away from winning promotion to the Premier League in 2023.

It means a new man will be in the dugout when Coventry travel to Turf Moor on Tuesday, November 26.

“There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team,” the Sky Blues said in a statement.

“The club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Coventry manager Mark Robins applauds the Coventry fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers FC and Coventry City FC at Loftus Road on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“The performance of the team over an extended period however has just not been good enough and as such the board of the club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.

“The club will take its time to appoint a successor to Mark, although the position will be that of head coach working within the new structure set up by the club over the last two years.”

The club also revealed an interim head coach would be appointed to take charge of this Saturday’s game against Sunderland.