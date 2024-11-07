'Whole structure': Scott Parker discusses how Burnley can solve their lack of goals ahead of West Brom trip

Scott Parker warns Burnley must work on the entire structure of the team if they’re to solve their problems in front of goal – and not rely on individual bits of quality.

Despite starting the season on fire, netting nine in their first two games, the Clarets have since scored just eight times in their following 11 games.

Parker doesn’t necessarily see it as an issue with any one individual though, rather a problem with the overall team setup.

“The attacking side of the game is not only down to one centre forward, it’s the whole structure of the team,” he said.

“I don’t see a psychological element here at this moment in time, we’re just not getting into those areas, in certain moments not committing enough numbers and probably not being really aggressive on the top line with the movements and the runs we make.

“Our mentality to be that team…we’re probably stuck in between at this moment in time. We’re happy with the ball, but we now need to become more of a threat. We need to push that on and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Parker has repeatedly claimed it will take time for his team to implement the necessary adjustments to be a more potent outfit in the final third.

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

When probed further on this, the Burnley boss detailed a number of improvements that need to be made to his side’s build-up play.

He added: “I think there are a number of things we can do, in terms of our general build-up, how aggressive we are in the first phase to get out and be more forceful in our positioning. Once you get into the final third there’s some detail there, of course, some technical detail that we need to execute better and be more forceful in those moments.

“We need to create two-vs-ones down the side with overlaps, just be a little bit more forceful and change our mentality when we get in and around that box.

“It’s a number of things. It’s not just one sole thing at this present moment in time.”