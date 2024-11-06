Scott Parker launches passionate and honest defence of his Burnley team following lack of goals

Scott Parker launched a passionate and at times emotional defence of his Burnley side following their recent dip in form and lack of goals.

The Clarets have come under fire in recent days after winning just one of their last five games, which has seen them lose some ground in the race for automatic promotion.

The lack of goals has clearly been the main issue, with Parker’s side scoring just eight times in their last 11 games. Perhaps more worryingly has been the lack of creativity and lack of chances created.

While Burnley are still fairly well placed, sitting fourth in the Championship table, Parker accepts there are improvements that need to be made.

Defensively his side have been excellent, conceding just six times from their opening 13 fixtures. But at the other end they’ve scored just four goals in their last seven outings.

Because of that, Parker admitted 70 to 80 per cent of his training sessions are currently being dedicated to the attacking side of the game.

The 44-year-old was also keen to add context to Burnley’s performances, stressing the huge turnover in players the club endured during a hectic summer transfer window.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

When asked how challenging it’s been to work with an ever-changing group of players, Parker unleashed an impassioned, near five-minute defence of his team.

“It’s been difficult,” he said. “There’s been a couple of international breaks during that period. While that gives you time [on the training pitch], a lot of players are away.

“I think it’s very clear that 17 players left this football club during the window, 16 players came in.

“I think we’ve probably given 10+ debuts already this season and we’re only 13 games into the season and there has been wholesale change. At times it was very challenging early on.

“Only seven weeks ago we were sitting here and we were all in an unprecedented position, because the dynamics of what was happening was what it was.

“But fast forward seven weeks, we’re working, we’ve brought in the players we’ve brought in and they’re doing absolutely incredible. They’re working tirelessly hard, we’re managing everything we can, we’re here constantly trying to develop every single one of them.

“These boys are giving their absolute all and, as I’ve said to you before, we’re in a position which I’m extremely happy with.

“I suppose context in not only football, but life too can go missing. When you put context on things, and that’s certainly how I manage, there are always reasons and there is always an understanding of certain things.

“I’m always the first to put my hands up to things and I want my players to understand certain issues and that’s very clear for us. But as a team we’ve let in six goals this season, so the foundation of this team has been there. That’s been an incredible foundation.

“I always look to develop teams and develop football clubs for the longer term. I say it constantly, but there is no magic wand. When you have such a big transition of what’s happened here, you have to strip this right back.

“That’s where we were, we were starting at foundation level. We were building a house and starting with the foundations. We have to put the foundations in for the whole of the football club, some concrete foundations to know we can get to where we need to get to.

“We can try and skip things, we can try and fast forward and try and take shortcuts, but what I’ve found in football is if you take those shortcuts, they come back and bite you and you face troubles down the road.

“We’ve put in some foundations and we’ve tried to bring a group together and build a culture and environment which is one of pure solidarity and one where we’re all on the same page. I think that box has firmly been ticked.

“Moving on from that, it’s clear we have some issues now in terms of our attacking side of the game. We are focusing on that more than ever, 70 or 80 per cent of our training programme is around us in the final third, trying to improve and trying to get us to be the team we all want us to be.

“That’s not just me, all of those players want us to be a free-flowing and dynamic football team. Every one of those centre forwards wants to score goals. They want to score goals more than anyone.

“But it’s work, it’s time. You can’t skip that. It’s time on the grass. I always say it, but every single one of those boys wants to pull that shirt on. I couldn’t have sat here and said that seven weeks ago, it was the polar opposite to be quite honest with you.

“But we now have a group of men who, every time they put on the shirt, they want to give absolutely everything for this football club. They want to give everything for themselves and they want to keep improving.

“They see their flaws in certain moments, they see their qualities and with that, you have a chance.

“We’re in a sport where you can lose football matches. In any given moment you can win or lose, but first and foremost with a culture and the right mentality, one of self-reflection, one where you know where your flaws are or where you need to improve, you end up getting there. That’s exactly what we’ve got here.”

While supporters have begun to vent their frustration with recent performances, Parker admits he’s just as aggrieved, if not more so.

“There are huge frustrations. There has always been huge frustration,” he added.

“We all suffer with frustration in all walks of life, no matter what we do. Whatever job we do. It’s the same for players too.

“It is a challenge, for sure. But I’ve been in this division a few times and I know the league is never won after 13 games, it’s never won before or after that. It’s the back end where you really need to get going.

“I understand the psychological element as well. It’s a young team and we have some players who have never been around this league before. Some players, like CJ Egan-Riley for example, have done absolutely incredible. It’s these players I highlight.

“These frustrations can maybe affect these players, but it doesn’t really affect me because I’m maybe a little bit longer in the tooth now. While I understand there are certain criticisms and certain frustrations, I understand every bit of it.

“I need to try and stay balanced and I always am balanced. I always try and put context on things. I never hide away from it, I never make excuses, I’ll be the first to admit we only had one shot on target [against Millwall] and that’s nowhere near good enough.

“It’s nowhere near good enough if we want to be in and around and operating at the top of the league this year, that’s very clear.

“With the promotions I’ve had before, both teams have been in and around where they need to be in the attacking format. That’s clearly obvious and that’s where we need to get to.

“At this moment in time we’re not there, but I absolutely have faith we will keep nudging away and we will try our hardest to get there as quick as we can, but that road might be a little bit bumpy.

“I’ve got four sons of a young age. I always say to them, the real test of any human or anyone you come across in life, is when those bumps come. When the bumps come, that’s when you really see the character of someone.

“We’re going to get tested, these are big tests. The Millwall game was a big test, that’s the first test for me as a coach of a young side, what is the reaction going to be like? Have we got a group of players where, when a jab comes on the nose and you get a bump in the road, will they make excuses? Or are we constantly a group that self-reflect and can deal with those bumps?

“In professional sport, in the Championship and the Premier League, that’s exactly what you need to be. If you’re in that frame of mind or if you’re not stable in those moments, you have problems and you can quickly get bigger problems.

“We need to be very stable in this moment, put context on it while always being realistic. No-one likes criticism, of course they don’t, I’d love to be sitting here and talking about us being the team I want us to be; free flowing and we’re clapping the crowd every week and it’s all brilliant. But I understand that’s not the way it always is.

“Certainly at this moment in time, that’s not the case but we will get there. I look forward to those wins and celebrating with the fans and not disappointing them, because that hurts us more than anything. It hurts the players and it hurts me at the end of a game that we’ve not been able to execute three points for a fanbase that have come and supported the team.”