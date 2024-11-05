Scott Parker discusses Burnley's lack of goals after drawing another blank against Millwall

Scott Parker says he’s not “naive” to realise his Burnley side have a serious issue with a lack of goals.

It comes after the Clarets drew another blank on Sunday, their fourth in their last seven games, following their 1-0 defeat to Millwall.

It means Parker’s men have now found the back of the net on just eight occasions in their last 11 outings.

Nine of the 17 goals Burnley have scored this season came in their opening two games of the season, prior to the final couple of weeks of the transfer window where several first-team players departed.

When asked if his side’s lack of goals is a concern, Parker said: “Definitely. There’s an element to that, for sure.

“I’m not naive to see we have a little bit of an issue at this present moment in time at the top end – and that’s for many factors, it’s not the sole issue.

“It’s the hardest part of any team, the final third stuff. You’re relying on technical ability in those moments.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall FC and Burnley FC at The Den on November 03, 2024 in London, England.

“I feel like our mentality in the final third is just a bit short at the moment in terms of the intensity we play at in the final third. Our willingness to get in the box too.

“We’re going to keep working tirelessly, but we’re a young team. Take Andreas [Hountondji], it’s only his second start and he’s been in Ligue 2, so this is his first real experience. Luca Koleosho too, it’s the first time he’s been in and around the Championship and the dynamics of what it brings.

“We need to keep working and hopefully improve that area.”