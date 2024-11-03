Burnley picked up their second defeat of the Championship season against a gritty Millwall side at The Den on Sunday afternoon, missing the chance to move back into the top three.

The hosts forged a couple of half chances in the opening quarter but it was the Clarets who dominated play early on, Luca Koleosho looking particularly dangerous as he enjoyed space on the right flank. The winger wormed his way in-field to play through Andreas Hountondj, who fired narrowly wide of the Millwall goal.

Any Burnley momentum was disrupted shortly after as one of the linesmen pulled a muscle, leading to a lengthy faff and eventual substitution, which took the pace out of a game that had just turned feisty following a succession of full-blooded tackles.

In the end, half-time couldn't come soon enough for Scott Parker's men. Millwall enjoyed a flurry of late chances with Macaulay Langstaff going the closest and forcing a good save from James Trafford.

It was the hosts who broke the deadlock shortly after the break with tall centre-back Jake Cooper meeting a cross well and firing a header into the top corner past Trafford, who leapt well but could do little to prevent the shot.

The Clarets pushed for a leveller in London but struggled against a well-drilled Millwall outfit that has conceded just one goal in their last five outings. Here's how the Burnley players rated.

1 . James Trafford, 6 Leapt well to try and keep out the Cooper header but that was some placement from the Millwall defender.

2 . Bashir Humphreys, 5 Had his work cut out against a very determined Azeez and, if truth be told, never looked like he had the Lions man under control.

3 . Maxime Esteve, 6 Millwall's main threats didn't come through the middle and always looked stronger than Langstaff.

4 . CJ Egan-Riley, 7 Some really nice work on the ball and picked out some nice passes. Will be frustrated not to have kept a clean sheet today.