Scott Parker discusses Burnley's 'great aspirations' for Enock Agyei after winger's first appearances

Enock Agyei is being tipped for a bright future in football after making his long-awaited first appearances for Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old then followed that up with another substitute appearance against QPR, again coming off the bench on his home debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Parker is expecting big things from the Belgian, Burnley’s head coach has also warned for patience given his lengthy time on the sidelines.

“Enock has been out for some time. Last year he came back from a pretty big injury,” he said.

“He’s a talent. He’s a young boy that still has loads and loads to do in terms of moving his game forward. But he’s got clear, clear ability.

“He needs to keep learning and working hard. We have great aspirations for Enock, but we certainly need to tread carefully when he’s coming out of a big injury last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Enock Agyei of Burnley runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“He had a good game in midweek for the Under-21s. It was pleasing to give him that game time. Now we’ve got to try and keep giving him minutes and the exposure to first-team football.”

Agyei moved to Turf Moor in January 2023 from the academy of Vincent Kompany’s former club Anderlecht, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The Belgian Under-18 international was subsequently loaned out to Belgian outfit Mechelen, where he was limited to making just eight appearances.

Agyei made his return from injury during pre-season after spending more than 10 months on the sidelines.