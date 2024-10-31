Scott Parker fires warning to Burnley squad about emotions of 'rollercoaster' Championship

Scott Parker has warned his Burnley players not to get too caught up in the emotion of the “rollercoaster” that is Championship football.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets were left frustrated at the weekend when they were held to a goalless draw at home to lowly QPR.

Despite drawing their last two, Parker’s side are still well placed in the table, sitting second having not lost any of their last nine games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker, whose side head to Millwall this Sunday, wants his side to remain level-headed amid all the ups and downs.

“The fine margins of football and the fine margins of this game [against QPR] are that if we’re sitting here after scoring a winner with 10 seconds left on the clock, it’s a totally different perspective,” he said.

“There’s music coming from the changing room, the players are jumping around, the fans are still in the stadium and we’re all cheering. They’re the fine margins, it’s 10 seconds.

“The emotions of this league and the emotions of the Championship you can never get involved in. You can’t let that be an overriding factor and it won’t be, because that will define us this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I always say to the players, stay calm and stay neutral, stay level. Good teams and good people are the ones that stay level, they don’t get involved in the emotion of what football is.

“We’re involved in a profession where it’s a rollercoaster at times and we need to stay level and we will keep doing that.

“There’s loads of work still to do, I’m not sitting here and denying that, there’s work to do in the final third for sure, but we will keep nudging along.”

One player who stood out against QPR was Connor Roberts, who drifted into a midfield role from right-back as Burnley looked for a way to manoeuvre space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was [very good],” Parker added. “We needed to try and create overloads in certain moments and we needed to try and be progressive with our movements.

“Connor did very well but I thought for large parts the whole team did. You play that game 10 more times and it’s probably a different result.

“That’s not the case, which is frustrating.”