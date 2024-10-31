Scott Parker fires warning to Burnley squad about emotions of 'rollercoaster' Championship
The Clarets were left frustrated at the weekend when they were held to a goalless draw at home to lowly QPR.
Despite drawing their last two, Parker’s side are still well placed in the table, sitting second having not lost any of their last nine games.
Parker, whose side head to Millwall this Sunday, wants his side to remain level-headed amid all the ups and downs.
“The fine margins of football and the fine margins of this game [against QPR] are that if we’re sitting here after scoring a winner with 10 seconds left on the clock, it’s a totally different perspective,” he said.
“There’s music coming from the changing room, the players are jumping around, the fans are still in the stadium and we’re all cheering. They’re the fine margins, it’s 10 seconds.
“The emotions of this league and the emotions of the Championship you can never get involved in. You can’t let that be an overriding factor and it won’t be, because that will define us this year.
“I always say to the players, stay calm and stay neutral, stay level. Good teams and good people are the ones that stay level, they don’t get involved in the emotion of what football is.
“We’re involved in a profession where it’s a rollercoaster at times and we need to stay level and we will keep doing that.
“There’s loads of work still to do, I’m not sitting here and denying that, there’s work to do in the final third for sure, but we will keep nudging along.”
One player who stood out against QPR was Connor Roberts, who drifted into a midfield role from right-back as Burnley looked for a way to manoeuvre space.
“He was [very good],” Parker added. “We needed to try and create overloads in certain moments and we needed to try and be progressive with our movements.
“Connor did very well but I thought for large parts the whole team did. You play that game 10 more times and it’s probably a different result.
“That’s not the case, which is frustrating.”