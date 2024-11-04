'Quality wasn't there': Ex-Claret provides damning verdict of Burnley's display during defeat to Millwall

A leading pundit provided a damning verdict of Burnley’s laboured display during their underwhelming defeat to Millwall.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Cooper’s header proved to be the difference at The Den as Burnley’s nine-game unbeaten run came to a crashing end.

Scott Parker’s side dominated the ball once again but failed to trouble former Claret Lukas Jensen in the Millwall goal – producing just one shot on target from their 65 per cent possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It led to Sky Sports pundit and ex-Burnley man Chris Iwelumo to provide a bleak assessment of his former side’s display.

“The quality wasn’t there,” he said.

“I will single out three players. You’re looking at Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen and Josh Laurent. When Millwall go up against you with that front five and try to stop you from playing, you still have to get on the ball and play. Once you do that, you get a lot more space and joy.

“Andreas Hountondj came in. Okay, he started well and showed a couple of nice touches, but he was feeding off scraps.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Chris Iwelumo of Watford in action during a pre season friendly match between Boreham Wood FC and Watford at Meadow Park on July 17, 2012 in Boreham Wood, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

“You’re looking at Luca Koleosho and Jaidon Anthony…Jaidon Anthony I forgot was even playing. Yet he’s usually on the front foot and so aggressive on the ball, so I think the players really have to take responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scott Parker talks about the age of the group and how they have to learn from this, but they do have to be a lot more creative in the box.

“How many crosses can they get in? I know you have to have a focal point but they pass up the opportunity to put balls in the box far too often.”

Burnley’s best chance of the game came early on when Luca Koleosho clipped the outside of the post after being played in down the right.

Given the winger’s pace and threat in one-vs-one situations, Iwelumo was surprised Burnley didn’t make better use of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You should have seen more of it, especially when Joe Bryan picked up a yellow card. Ask the question, force the issue,” he added.

“I think Koleosho should go across goal with his early chance but at least they were forcing the issue and forcing Millwall to defend. They’re pulling defenders out of position and they’re getting some joy off the back of it. You have to be aggressive and you have to be brave with the ball.

“I don’t understand why the likes of Koleosho and Jaidon Anthony weren’t demanding the ball. They should be the outball every single time.

“Even if Millwall were pressing, there needed to be more quality from back to front and then go from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Get your wingers in one-vs-one situations, get the full-backs up in support to create overloads, but it just wasn’t the case. There was no energy in the performance, which was very telling.”

The defeat, Burnley’s first since losing to Sunderland in August, saw Burnley slip down to fourth place in the Championship table.

The Clarets return to action when they face West Brom on Thursday night.