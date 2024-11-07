West Brom 0-0 Burnley: Clarets left to rue controversial disallowed 'goal' as they fire another blank

Burnley were left to rue a controversial disallowed goal against West Brom as they played out another goalless draw.

Scott Parker’s side were actually much improved in their overall display from Sunday’s laboured 1-0 defeat to Millwall.

They created far more, showed more intent and purpose and created the game’s clear-cut chances - with Jeremy Sarmiento being denied one-on-one while Lucas Pires was also denied by the post.

But the game’s biggest talking point came on the hourmark when Jaidon Anthony’s back post header was controversially ruled out for an apparent push on Callum Styles, despite there appearing to be minimal contract on the Baggies defender.

But with the decision going against the Clarets, it means Burnley have now scored just eight goals in their last 12 games. This is also the sixth game in which they’ve failed to score this season.

Defensively, however, they were imperious yet again, with CJ Egan-Riley in particular making some crucial blocks.

The game was a better spectacle than we’ve become accustomed to in recent weeks, helped by West Brom’s willingness to go at Burnley and take the game to them, which created space in behind.

Lucas Pires reacts after his low shot cannoned back off the foot of the post. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The visitors were also much better in their build-up play from the back, creating overloads and chances as a result of their incisive passing through the thirds. But once again they were unable to capitalise at the all-important moment.

Parker responded to Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall by making three changes to his side.

One was entirely expected, as Zian Flemming came straight back in for Andreas Hountondji after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Lucas Pires replaced Bashir Humphreys at left-back, while Jeremy Sarmiento came in for Josh Laurent.

With wide man Jaidon Anthony and Luca Koleosho also starting, that saw Sarmiento start the game in a number 10 role.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.

As for the Baggies, they made three changes to the side drew 1-1 with Luton Town in their last encounter.

Heading into the game, Carlos Corberan’s side weren’t in the best of form, without a win in their last seven and scoring just two in their last six.

The hosts could, and perhaps should have taken the lead after just four minutes though with their first attack when the unmarked John Swift side footed over at the back post.

Burnley’s first half chance came via a Lucas Pires cross which caused some havoc inside the Baggies box, but Zian Flemming was unable to glance a header past goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Jaidon Anthony then had the chance to run through on goal after a route one long punt from CJ Egan-Riley was flicked into his path by Zian Flemming. Anthony took a touch to settle himself before shooting but Torbjorn Heggem got back to make the block.

At the other end, a Darnell Furlong long throw caused Burnley one or two problems as they failed to clear their lines, but thankfully Mason Holgate’s flick-on was unable to be turned home at the far post.

Lucas Pires then fired comfortably wide on his weaker right foot from the edge of the box as Burnley showed more intent and tempo about their early play.

The Clarets were gifted the opportunity to take the lead just before the half-hour mark when a defensive mishap allowed Jeremy Sarmiento to run through on goal, but his low shot was well saved by the keeper’s legs.

While Burnley were much improved, they were conceding some needless and soft-kicks in their own half which put them under unnecessary pressure. On a couple of occasions they were reliant on CJ Egan-Riley blocks to keep them level as the home side continued to threaten from set-plays.

Callum Styles looked to pick out the top corner with a rising effort from 25 yards that had James Trafford scampering, but thankfully it rose too far and cleared the crossbar.

Burnley, not for the first time in the first half, produced an opening after some lovely football from the back, drawing the Baggies onto them before playing through them. The attack ended with Anthony receiving the ball in space before seeing his shot blocked.

Connor Roberts, meanwhile, continued to tussle with West Brom’s Josh Maja in a personal, one-on-one battle. The Baggies frontman, who had already been booked, was a little fortunate to get away with a blatant shove on the Welshman.

The game entered into a brief lull as both sides struggled to get much going in the final third, although Burnley did briefly threaten 10 minutes into the second-half when Sarmiento dug a shot into the turf and straight at Palmer.

The Clarets thought they had finally broken the deadlock on the stroke of the hour mark when Anthony headed home at the back post from Lucas Pires’ deep cross. But the ‘goal’ was controversially ruled out due to an adjudged push from Anthony on Styles.

While there was the slightest of hands on Styles’ back, there was barely any contact.

Three minutes later, it was the woodwork that denied Burnley, rather than the officials, as Lucas Pires’ low effort cannoned off the foot of the post.

Parker waited until the 75th minute to make his first change, as Jeremy Sarmiento hobbled off with a slight knock to be replaced by Josh Laurent.

With nine minutes left on the clock, Josh Cullen of all people glanced a header just wide of the far post from Anthony’s curling corner.

The hosts threatened to steal it at the death with a couple of dangerous counter-attacks, but Burnley defended them well to maintain their clean sheet.

West Brom also came close to winning it in the last minute of normal time when substitute Grady Diangana headed over after throwing himself at a cross.

TEAMS

WBA: Palmer, Furlong, Holgate, Heggem, Styles, Molumby, Mowatt (Racic), Fellows (Dobbin), Swift (Johnston), Grant (Cole), Maja (Diangana)

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Nelson, Diakite, Wallace

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho (Hannibal), Sarmiento (Laurent), Anthony, Flemming

Subs not used: Hladky, Egan, Humphreys, Dodgson, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Referee: Tom Nield

Attendance: 23,443 (1,060 Burnley fans)