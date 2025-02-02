Verdict: Portsmouth stalemate prompts some uncomfortable questions for Burnley after yet another bore draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Boring, boring Burnley” rang around Fratton Park following a late stoppage in play, as yet another goalless draw began to fizzle out.

At first it was just the fervent Portsmouth fans venting their frustration as James Trafford performed some of his best housery. But in the second instance, a good chunk of the away end joined in too.

This was a game where Burnley shattered some long-standing records, yet what mattered most – the three points – deserted them.

Much has been said about Burnley’s remarkable defensive nous, and remarkable is certainly the correct word to use because it’s bordering on ridiculous at this point: 21 clean sheets from 30 games, only nine goals conceded, no goals conceded in over 12 hours’ worth of football. Stay on track for the remainder of the season and the Clarets will inevitably boast the best defensive record this country has ever seen.

But is it holding them back? Is there too much of a focus on their impenetrable backline and being tough to beat, and not enough inventive attacking play? Will TEN 0-0 draws, at the latest count, prove costly come May?

Missed opportunity

A goalless draw against the leaders Leeds is one thing, that would have been a more than acceptable result on Monday night if they had followed it up with three points here. But they didn’t.

Portsmouth, it has to be said, present a tricky challenge on home turf. Burnley shouldn’t just expect to turn up and win because of their league position and their superior quality.

Prior to Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall, John Mousinho’s side had won four on the bounce at home and were unbeaten in seven. This was never going to be a walk in the park.

But if Scott Parker’s men are serious about finishing in the top two, and not resorting to the lottery of the play-offs, they need to be winning games like these.

With Leeds hitting Cardiff for seven – it’s worth nothing it’s taken Burnley seven games to score that many, despite scoring five in one game – and Sheffield United edging past Derby, Burnley now find themselves three points adrift of the automatic promotion spots. A win at home to Oxford on Tuesday is a must.

Under the cosh

What surprised me most about this display was the lack of control Burnley showed. During their other 0-0 draws, they might have struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities but it always felt like they were the team who dominated possession, they were the ones looking to probe and find a way through.

Against Pompey, they had their feathers ruffled by an in-your-face outfit that made this a battle, a real ugly scrap.

At times it was the visitors who were often under the cosh and, despite Burnley creating two or three good opportunities, it was Pompey who looked the more likely to win it. They would have done late on too had it not been for a remarkable, sprawling James Trafford block.

Burnley will claim they ought to have been awarded a penalty when Lucas Pires’ goalbound shot appeared to be juggled, never mind stopped, with the arms of Andre Dozzell – and they’d be right – but that’s not the reason why they didn’t win.

By the same token, they could easily have been reduced to 10 men in the first-half when the referee, a little generously, opted not to show a second yellow to Connor Roberts following a needless foul. They certainly got away with one.

Worrying

What was most frustrating was that, in the moments Burnley did wrestle back the ball and did begin to exert some control, they looked short of ideas.

In possession the two centre-backs had no real options ahead of them, leaving them no option but to play, let’s be frank here, pretty aimless forward balls up to no-one in particular. Inevitably the ball came straight back at them.

Yes, Pompey deserve credit for making life difficult for the Clarets. They harried and they pressed, giving Burnley no time on the ball and consistently forcing them into making poor touches and wayward passes. But a lot of it was self-inflicted too.

Where was the composure? Where was the ability to get the ball down and pick a pass? Only Josh Cullen looked like he could withstand the Pompey pressure.

You could say if you don’t win, at least make sure you don’t lose and that’s what Burnley managed, but on this occasion there was a bit more luck than judgement involved.

During other drab stalemates, they’ve never really looked like conceding. But Pompey really put them under pressure and asked a lot of uncomfortable questions.

On more than a few occasions the ball was allowed to pinball around their own box. Despite the clean sheet, it wasn’t the usual defensively-resolute display, where the ball barely even makes it near Trafford’s goal, that we’ve become accustomed to.

Improvements required

So what next? Do Burnley retaliate to this “boring” tag, that only appears to be growing? Do they begin to give up some of their defensive stability and structure in order to create more at the other end?

Or do they simply plough on, continue to play out 0-0 draws and narrow 1-0 wins in the hope it will be enough to get them over the line?

It’s 17 unbeaten in league and cup, we’re almost approaching 100 days since they last suffered defeat at the start of November. But of the 18 games that have followed that setback at Millwall, half of them have been drawn.

They also remain unbeaten at Turf Moor this season, yet have drawn more (8) than they’ve won (6). For every positive record comes an asterisk.

There’s so much being made of their watertight defence, perhaps we’re losing sight of what really matters: the three points.