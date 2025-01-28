Verdict: Neil Warnock had it right as Burnley and Leeds United play out predictable stalemate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“They’ll be happy won’t they, Burnley and Leeds, they’ll probably agree to have a draw on Monday without playing”.

The sage words of one Neil Warnock, speaking in the Sky Sports studio after Sheffield United’s shock defeat at home to Hull City on Friday night.

Perhaps it was said with his tongue firmly in his cheek, but he wasn’t a million miles off, was he?

This had all the hallmarks of a game between two sides that were more than happy to take the point before running a million miles. It’s no wonder they cancelled each other out.

Hyped up to oblivion beforehand, you have to feel a little sorry for the neutrals who tuned in expecting to see a ding-dong battle between promotion rivals. But for anyone that’s watched Burnley this season, they would have known what to expect.

Predictable

And so it proved, a ninth 0-0 draw of the season. It never looked like it would be anything else.

In fact, we had to wait until the 89th minute for the game’s first shot on target, as Dan James’ fierce drive was well tipped over by James Trafford.

But aside from that, neither outfit were willing to take the risk to go and win the game, just in case they lost it at the other end. At times it even had shades of the infamous ‘Disgrace of Gijón’, when West Germany and Austria played to a virtual standstill to ensure they both progressed out of the World Cup group stage.

This wasn’t quite that extreme, although there were plenty of sidewards and backwards passing. But that’s not a particularly new phenomenon for Burnley this season.

Despite the lack of entertainment on offer, which is being kind, Scott Parker was happy enough with the end result. Farke too. And so they should, a point apiece will do just fine.

But for the Clarets, questions will be asked about their approach having failed to land a glove on the league leaders on home turf.

Risk averse

For Parker, the ends will justify the means if Burnley are to finish the season inside the top two. If they don’t, and they’re unsuccessful in the play-offs, fans will be asking why he opted to take such a cautious, conservative, handbrake-on approach.

There’s no doubt this is how the Clarets intend to set up. Burnley might not be blessed with attacking talent in the final third but they’ve certainly got more on offer than they’ve shown this season.

And yet, the approach could well pay off. Defensively, the Clarets continue to perform remarkably. It’s record-breaking stuff – and that might be enough to get them over the line.

They’ve now kept seven straight clean sheets in the Championship, meaning they’ve failed to concede in over 10 hours’ worth of football.

It’s also 20 shutouts for the season from just 29 games, which is a statistic you have to keep saying out loud in your head to even make it sound believable.

Still unbeaten at home, the best record on the road, no defeat at all since the start of November; all the statistics are favourable.

Apart from one, their goals tally, which stands at 36 from 29 games. Continue that record for the remainder of the season and they’ll finish the season on 57 goals. Leeds already have 53 and we’re still in January.

Barring the midweek hammering of Plymouth, there’s no signs it’s changing any time soon, this is how it’s going to be until May.

Lack of action

For the first 10 minutes of this top-of-the-table encounter, a game of football briefly threatened to break out as both sides showed some adventure.

Leeds looked the more dangerous, especially when they broke at pace and moved the ball quickly, usually through Jayden Bogle down their right. If they had done that more often, they might have caused one or two more problems.

But despite showing little invention, it was Burnley who created the clearer-cut chances early on as Zian Flemming flashed two headers wide of goal. That’s as good as it got though and in any case, the goalkeeper was untroubled by both efforts.

It felt like as soon as Leeds realised just how strong and resolute Burnley are at the back, or near-on impenetrable at this stage, they retreated into their shell a bit. They replicated Burnley’s approach, keeping the ball and looking to control possession without ever really posing any attacking problems.

This was all about containment. No, not the US Cold War policy to avoid the spread of Communism, but an approach taken by both sides, not just Burnley, to avoid conceding a goal. And in that regard, it worked.

Wanting more

Could Burnley have done more? Yes, undoubtedly, but in showing more adventure they would have risked letting one in at the other end. That’s not the Parker way.

Controversial opinion, perhaps, but I actually don’t mind Burnley taking this approach as a one-off against the league leaders. Most inside Turf Moor, while disgruntled by the lack of action, were happy enough with the result come full-time.

But a problem will arise if the Clarets play the same way next time out at home, when they take on mid-table Oxford United a week on Tuesday.

A 0-0 draw against Daniel Farke’s side is one thing, but the stalemates against Oxford away and the likes of QPR, Preston and Derby County at home could well be their unravelling.

It also feels like, when Parker’s men have the chance to go top or move back into the automatic promotion spots, they miss out on the opportunity. That’s fine when you’ve still got three or four months of the season remaining, but it can’t afford to be a repeated theme.