Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's goalless draw with Leeds United

Scott Parker admits he was happy to settle for a point in Burnley’s top-of-the-table clash against Leeds United.

The two promotion rivals played out a dull and lifeless goalless draw as both sides refused to take too many risks in case they suffered a potentially damaging defeat.

Such was the dearth of action, we had to wait until the 89th minute for the only shot on target to arrive – as James Trafford tipped over Dan James’ late effort.

While Parker admitted his side lacked a cutting edge in attack, he was ultimately satisfied to come away with Burnley’s unbeaten record – which now stands at 17 games – intact.

He said: “I think it was always going to pan out this way, wasn't it?

“There’s no denying that we're playing against a very, very good side tonight. I think Leeds are a top side.

“If it was a boxing match, it was a match-up between a side who play with a real attacking threat that have scored goals at will this season. And then there’s a side on the reverse in us who have been nothing short of remarkable defensively.

Scott Parker chats with Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen at half time during the Championship fixture against Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I suppose it always smelt a little of 0-0 and that’s exactly how it proved.”

When asked if he was ultimately happy to come away with a point, Parker added: “I'm happy with that point, yeah.

“Look, we came here with full intentions trying to win the game, and everything we did, everything we prepped for, we wanted to try and cause Leeds a problem.

“We certainly came here with a belief that we could win the game while understanding that it was always going to be a very difficult game for us.

“I thought in the first-half we had our moments. You know, we had some real good bits. We just lacked a little tiny bit in terms of the loose ball at certain moments in the final bit.

“In the second-half, I think it's fair to say the game goes away from us and they proved dominant while not really causing us too many problems.

“Towards the back end of the game, you probably saw two teams that were seeing out the game for what it was really.”