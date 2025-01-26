Morgan Whittaker sets the record straight on Burnley 'no-show' for Plymouth Argyle before Middlesbrough move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morgan Whittaker has denied claims made by Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic that he refused to play against Burnley prior to his move to Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old, a January target for the Clarets, was available for selection to face Scott Parker’s men on Wednesday night but failed to “show up”, according to Muslic, despite being filmed watching on from the stands.

Two days later, Whittaker was announced as a new Middlesbrough player following a £6m move, plus £2m in potential add-ons.

Addressing his controversial departure from Home Park, Whittaker took to his Instagram page to set the record straight.

“I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to the Plymouth fans,” he wrote.

“My time here has been life-changing and I would really like to clear the air.

“I just wanted to wait for the dust to settle before I clarified a few things. I want to make it abundantly clear that I never refused to play against Burnley.

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Morgan Whittaker of Plymouth Argyle celebrates victory with fans as they invade the pitch after avoiding relegation following the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Hull City at Home Park on May 04, 2024 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“It was agreed by myself and the manager that due to the bids on the table from both Burnley and Middlesbrough, I would not be up for selection.

“I was then told to train with the other non-selected players as I wouldn’t need to be involved in the shape for Burnley as I wouldn’t be playing in the game. All of the coaching staff and my teammates were also aware that I was not included in the squad.

“The backlash I have received due to the manager’s post-match interview has been devastating to me. To have my character, my mindset and my commitment to the game insulted is very upsetting to me.

“I have always made myself available for selection, I have always trained and I have always given my all for Plymouth. I even trained happily the next day. I will not let that tarnish my time here.”

Whittaker added: “I’m sorry again it ended this way, but I never once refused to play.

“My heart will always have a huge space for Plymouth Argyle, how could it not? I wish you all nothing but the best for the future and I will always be keeping an eye on your results and supporting from afar.”