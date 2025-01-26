Scott Parker addresses Burnley's proficiency in the final third following Plymouth Arglye rout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker insists his Burnley side are heading in the right direction when it comes to their attacking proficiency – but warns there’s still more work to be done.

Despite hitting Plymouth for five in their most recent outing, the Clarets have still struggled to score regularly this season – hitting the back of the net 36 times in 28 games.

By comparison, Monday night’s opponents Leeds United – who sit top of the table – have bagged 53 goals so far this term.

Having prioritised defensive structure and organisation when he first arrived at Turf Moor, Parker has since turned his attention to the final third of the pitch.

While there have been improvements, the Clarets head coach knows there’s still more work to be done.

“I've seen signs of it,” he said. “I think that a snapshot, a stat and a number sometimes doesn’t represent that in a real game.

“When you're watching a game, and you watch a number of our games, there have been some real fine margins when we're not on the end of maybe some bigger scorelines.

“There’s no hiding from the fact that’s an element of our game that we've had to improve.

“We worked tirelessly early on when I first came in here to give us some solid structure and a real foundation. I think the volume of work we put in, no doubt, was probably heavily weighted more on the defensive side of things and to get the team organised and give ourselves a platform.

“Over the last two months, these boys, we've been working tirelessly with them in terms of trying to make us that more threat in the top line with our movements.

“Certainly our final quality, sometimes we've become a little bit rough early on. I thought [against Plymouth] we showed a real composure, picked out men, our movements on the side of the pitch, we exploited spaces they were leaving and we executed very, very well. Long may that continue as a work in progress.

“As every coach will tell you, you'd love a magic wand and you'd love to fix things really, really quick. But we'll keep nudging away here and keep improving as much as we can.”