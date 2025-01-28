Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provides fascinating tactical insight into Burnley's 'special' approach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provided a fascinating tactical insight into what it’s like to come up against Burnley’s “special” approach.

The two promotion rivals cancelled one another out during Monday night’s stalemate, with both sides happy to come away unscathed and take the point.

Such was the dearth of action, we had to wait until the 89th minute for the game’s only shot on target, as James Trafford tipped over Dan James’ fierce drive.

Farke compared the tight and cagey encounter to a game of chess and opened up on the difficulties of finding a way through Burnley’s structured, well-organised approach.

“I wouldn't say the game was the sexiest piece of football, but it’s a good result for us, a good point on the road,” he said.

“It was a game of little mistakes, I think both teams were there more or less without mistakes, or at least without crucial mistakes. I think both teams struggled to create enough chances.

“I'm pretty happy how we controlled their processes against the ball. With the ball, I would have wished that in the final third, in and around the box, we would have been a bit more confident, a bit more committed.

“If you play such a well-defending side after 29 games who have not even conceded double figures so far, when a chance comes along you have to be a bit more committed.

“Burnley have a special, pretty approach and also quite often they work with the dropping striker. Then their midfield players, they are pretty physical and pretty dangerous, are then there with counter-movements and running behind with channel runs. This is why [Josh] Brownhill, for example, is on nine goals. So for that, we needed legs and physicality to control this. I'm pretty happy how he handled all this because to control Brownhill is always important.”

When asked if he was surprised by Burnley’s risk-averse approach, Farke replied: “It's not up to me to judge what they have done or what they should have done. We will concentrate on ourselves.

“When you analyse Burnley's games, they have a bit of a special approach and you have to be ready for this in order to control this. You have to make sure that you are rock solid also in defending this what you were.

“The problem is they take pretty little risk with the ball in terms of losing the ball in dangerous areas. So if they lose the ball it’s only in areas where they can't be hurt on the counter-attack.

“This is why you never have a counter-attack or really a dangerous transition moment against them and that makes it so complicated. You always have to prepare and to create a chance more or less against a compact block. They are well-structured against the ball.

“Pretty much credit also to Scott for how he does this. It's complicated to create chances against them. Whether they should do it in a different way or be braver or whatever, it's not up to me to judge.

“I think it's also credit to us and our reputation that another really strong opponent in the home game is perhaps even a bit more cautious against us. This also says a lot about our reputation in the league.”