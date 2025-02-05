Verdict: Burnley's improved display against Oxford United must become the rule, not the exception

On the face of it an edgy 1-0 victory against Oxford United might not seem like much to write home about, but this was a lot, lot better from Burnley.

This wasn’t your classical Burnley 1-0, where they scored their one and only chance of the game while they kept their opponents at bay with yet another defensive masterclass.

While they kept another clean sheet, staggeringly a ninth consecutive one, their attacking play was much improved. Oxford couldn’t have had any complaints had they lost this 4-0.

The patterns of play, something I’ve banged on about for much of the season, were finally in situ. The Clarets progressed the ball crisply through the thirds and with a real tempo. There was far more purpose and intent to their play.

They created space in the pockets and forced overloads, which Oxford – in the first-half, at least – simply didn’t have an answer to.

Opportunities flowed as a result, clear-cut ones too. But this is where Burnley let themselves down, with their finishing in front of goal.

Lyle Foster should have had two, Zian Flemming should have had two. Josh Laurent failed to hit the target from close range, albeit he was at full stretch. All of this came before the half-time whistle.

The second-half, by comparison, was a far more stodgy affair. But Oxford had learned their lessons, Gary Rowett made a couple of tactical tweaks and his side were far more compact, closing down the spaces and giving Burnley no way through.

This stunted the U’s own attacking play, meaning the second 45 minutes simply fizzled out. Some home fans might have felt a little disgruntled with this, but with their side already leading courtesy of a Michal Helik own goal, the job was already done. Once Burnley get the lead, they never give it up.

Reaction

It is somewhat ironic that, having not scored at home since before Christmas, the long-overdue goal at Turf Moor came via the boot of an opposition player, Helik turning the ball past his own goalkeeper from Josh Cullen’s cross just after the hour-mark.

It was the least Burnley deserved at that point though, they could quite feasibly have been three or four goals to the good at that point.

On that occasion, Scott Parker’s side found themselves coming under the cosh far too often. They allowed Pompey, a side mired in relegation strife, to dictate the game to them. Their undoubted quality was nowhere to be seen.

As chants of “boring, boring Burnley” rang around Fratton Park, both in the home ends and the away one, the Clarets struggled to lay too much of a glove on John Mousinho’s side. That will have stung.

But it led to a far more purposeful display back at Turf Moor three days later, one that warranted a far more comfortable scoreline.

Fox in the box

With 15 attempts on goal, this is the most dangerous Burnley have looked for quite some time.

The narrative will be Burnley would have won this game at a breeze had they found that elusive number nine in the transfer window. Perhaps there’s some truth to that.

But on another day you’d back Foster and Flemming to stick away their chances, so glaring they were.

Defensively, Burnley continue to astound. With nine straight clean sheets to their name, Parker’s men haven’t conceded a goal in over 13 hours’ worth of football. They now have 22 shutouts from their 31 league games.

The back four played like a backline who were full of confidence too – Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley were supreme. Connor Roberts, meanwhile, made a big difference drifting into midfield to help build up attacks alongside Josh Cullen, who was also excellent on the night.

Hannibal too injected some much-needed energy and a positive mindset, if nothing else. He was willing to run forwards and get beyond Flemming time and time again.

A word for Foster too, who was on the receiving end of some moans and groans from the home faithful in the first-half, but managed to turn things around in the second-half before receiving a well-earned ovation when he came off. Not everything went his way, he missed a couple of sitters, but he stuck at it and at least took the game to Oxford.

The bigger picture

So Burnley move into the top two for now, albeit having played a game more. But psychologically that will be a boost.

While it’s not always been the most entertaining, to be unbeaten in 19 games in league and cup takes some doing. By the time the next league game comes around, the home clash against Hull City next week, it will be over 100 days since the last defeat.

Even more remarkably, the Clarets have lost just five of their last 100 Championship games. That’s just not normal.

Burnley have shown repeatedly over the years they know how to get the job done in the second tier. It will be tight this season, there’s four teams right in it, but the Clarets remain on track.

Produce more performances like this, where they strike a finer balance between defensive solidity and an offensive creativity, and they’ll be hard to stop. But this can’t be allowed to be the exception, rather than the rule.