'Still struggling': Burnley injury update on Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho after Oxford United absence

Scott Parker has admitted Burnley are sweating over the fitness of Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.

The Clarets duo missed their second game in a row last night as Parker’s men edged past Oxford United 1-0.

Brownhill has been absent for the back-to-back games against Portsmouth and Oxford with an issue he picked up during the back end of last week’s goalless draw with Leeds United.

Koleosho, meanwhile, suffered a knock during training last Friday in the build-up to the trip to Fratton Park.

When asked for a latest update after last night’s game, Parker said: “They’re still struggling. Browny didn't make it and Luca as well.

“Luca is not that long I don't think, maybe a week or so. We'll see how we go in the next week to see if he makes the weekend, but maybe it comes a bit early.

“It’s the same with Josh too.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Parker handed a debut to Jonjo Shelvey off the bench on Tuesday night, as the midfielder made his first outing since joining the Clarets on a short-term deal until the end of the season midway through January.

The experienced midfielder has been building up his fitness since then and is still not 100 per cent match sharp, with Parker warning: “He's still getting there. Obviously he's only been with us for three weeks or so, but he's getting there for sure.

“You see his quality though in training and what he possesses. He'll be key for us this year, or for the remaining part of this season.

“He brings big experience and he definitely has that quality about him as well, so I’m pleased he got some minutes and he helped us see the game out for us a little bit.”

Deadline day signing Marcus Edwards, who remained an unused substitute, is another one that needs to built up some training time having not featured for Sporting since November.

Elsewhere on the injury front, winger Enock Agyei got 45 minutes under his belt for Burnley’s Under-21 side on Tuesday night during their game against Reading.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined, while Mike Tresor is also not fit to play.