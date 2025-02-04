Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's win against Oxford United to move into top two
Michal Helik’s first-half own goal proved to be enough as the Clarets claimed a 1-0 win to move into the Championship’s top two.
Burnley’s overall display was much improved from the weekend, where they were forced to hold on a little during their goalless draw against Portsmouth.
The scoreline could and should have been far more comfortable, with four or five big chances going to waste.
But Parker was pleased with the way his players responded to their weekend disappointment to make it 19 games unbeaten in league and cup.
“It’s a massive three points for us and I think on another day it could have been, and probably should have been more,” he said.
“Coming in at half-time 1-0 up, I think it's fair to say on the run of play we were well worthy of the lead. We were brilliant.
“This is an Oxford team who have just lost for the first time in 10 games and I thought we had a real control.
“Against Portsmouth we didn't have our identity about us. But tonight we created some really good chances in the first-half. We didn't execute, I think that's fair, but we go in 1-0 up.
“In the second-half, we have some moments before the game goes away a little bit. But overall I’m really pleased. I’m pleased with the players after coming out of a tough game at the weekend. But I’m more pleased with just how they went about their work.”
While the second-half was a little bit more stodgy, Burnley’s first-half display was much improved, showing a real intent and positive approach.
“I was really pleased,” Parker added. “We cut the team open and there were some real big chances.
“I’ve got nothing but full praise for my team. Not just in terms of their general endeavour, but also the way they went about it.
“There was an understanding of what this game was, because there's an expectation that we’re going to put in a dominant performance.
“In the first-half , we showed every bit of that and a bit of that in the second-half too. It could have been a bigger scoreline, which probably would have been deserved.”