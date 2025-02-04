Two in, one out, but no striker: How Burnley's transfer deadline day played out

Despite three deals being done, it felt like a relatively unspectacular final day of the January transfer window for Burnley.

One piece of business was wrapped up nice and early – Marcus Edwards on an initial loan from Sporting – which was a deal that had already been widely anticipated.

John Egan to Hull City came out of nowhere, mind, but it makes sense for a player that has seen just 234 minutes of action since his summer arrival on a free transfer. That’s through no fault of his own, of course, it’s just that CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve have been so supreme ahead of him.

And even if the worst was to happen and one of those was to pick up an injury, Scott Parker still has Joe Worrall – a player of real quality at this level – to rely on in reserve.

The night then finished with the arrival of another winger in Jaydon Banel, who signed from Ajax for an undisclosed fee and penned a four-and-a-half-year deal.

It remains to be seen whether Banel is one for the here and now or if he’s more likely to feature for the Under-21s, but that will be one for Parker to expand upon.

Elsewhere, there was plenty of other speculation, but as is often the case with a transfer window – and deadline day in particular – there wasn’t a great deal of substance to it all.

French outlet L’Equipe reported that Tottenham had lodged a bid of £20m for Maxime Esteve, while Burnley were holding out for £30m. But it’s understood those claims were wide of the mark.

It later emerged from Spanish publication Marca that Las Palmas were eyeing a late deal for Mike Tresor, but again there was nothing in those claims. In any case, it’s understood the Belgian winger is not fit to play despite his recent outing against Reading in the FA Cup.

Another piece of business that got done was a new contract for academy product Dara Costelloe, before moving on loan to League One side Northampton Town.

Many among the fans had hoped Burnley would add a striker to their ranks given the team’s troubles in front of goal. It appears they had a good look around, with enquiries being made, but alas nothing materialised.