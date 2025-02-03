Burnley's Maxime Esteve stance clarified after talk of late deadline day bid from Tottenham

Reports suggesting Tottenham Hotpsur have launched a late deadline day bid for Burnley’s Maxime Esteve are wide of the mark, the Burnley Express understands.

French outlet L’Equipe are this evening reporting that Ange Postecoglou’s side have submitted a bid worth £20m for the 22-year-old. Burnley, it’s claimed, are holding out for £30m.

But it’s understood there’s no truth to these reports.

Spurs have been keen to bolster in central defence this month due to injury problems to Micky van de Ven and Christian Romero.

Those issues have only worsened this evening, with Spurs revealing Radu Dragusin is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Esteve has been a major factor in Burnley’s impregnable defence this season, which has conceded just nine goals in 30 league games.

The Clarets have kept 21 clean sheets, with the Frenchman featuring in every league game to date.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Maxime Esteve of Burnley applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Since signing from Montpellier in January 2024, initially on loan, Esteve has made 46 appearances for the Clarets and is widely regarded as one of their best players, if not the best.

Elsewhere this evening, fellow centre back John Egan has left Turf Moor to join Hull City in a permanent move for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old only made the move to Turf Moor during the summer, but has been limited to making just two starts and six substitute appearances due to the form of CJ Egan-Riley and Esteve ahead of him.

So impressive have the duo been, Egan has seen just 234 minutes of action.