Burnley 1-0 Oxford United: Clarets move into the top two thanks to Michal Helik own goal

Burnley moved into the Championship’s top two after an own goal handed them a deserved three points against Oxford United.

Michael Helik turned into his own net during a dominant first-half as Scott Parker’s men scored at Turf Moor for the first time since pre-Christmas.

The result ought to have been a lot more comfortable for the Clarets, who created a host of gilt-edged chances following a much more positive display.

But thanks to another rock-solid defensive display, and a ninth straight clean sheet, Helik’s own goal proved enough for Burnley to move above Sheffield United and into second on goal difference, albeit having played a game more.

Parker’s men, who haven’t conceded a goal in over 13 hours’ worth of football, are now unbeaten in their last 19 games in league and cup.

And after back-to-back goalless draws, it was imperative Burnley got back to winning ways to keep up the pressure in the fight for promotion.

Marcus Edwards came straight into Burnley’s squad as a substitute following his deadline day arrival from Sporting, as Parker made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Portsmouth on Saturday.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Josh Cullen of Burnley celebrates with team-mates after Michal Helik of Oxford scored an own goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Oxford United FC at Turf Moor on February 04, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Bashir Humphreys came in for Lucas Pires at left-back while Hannibal replaced Jeremy Sarmiento.

Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho both missed out with knocks for the second game running.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain unavailable, while Mike Tresor is also not fit to play – something that is unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

Enock Agyei is still working his way back to full fitness, although he did feature for Burnley’s Under-21s tonight against Reading.

Jaydon Banel, the second of Burnley’s deadline day arrivals, wasn’t involved.

As for Oxford, they made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Bristol City in their last outing.

The U’s, unbeaten in their last nine under new boss Gary Rowett, made a bright start to proceedings, causing Burnley some problems with their long balls and winning the early second balls.

It led to experienced striker Tom Bradshaw glancing a header just wide of the far post from a dangerous cross in from the right.

The hosts responded with a good chance of their own though, as Zian Flemming - still without a goal at Turf Moor - diverted Jaidon Anthony’s cross wastefully over the bar following a clever short corner routine.

The Clarets were looking brighter on the ball, progressing well through the thirds and picking out players in pockets of space.

They wasted another golden chance to take an early lead when Lyle Foster, playing out on the left again, somehow failed to hit the target from just six yards out after cleverly being teed up by Flemming.

The chances continued to come and go, with keeper Jamie Cumming saving well from Flemming after being forced into an error playing out from the back, while Foster’s curling effort was cleared away from goal by Michal Helik near his own goalline.

Just as Oxford were beginning to frustrate the Clarets and keep them at arm’s length, Josh Laurent missed another presentable opening when he fizzed over the bar at full stretch after Foster had done well to keep the ball alive by the touchline.

The opening goal finally arrived in the 34th minute following some good play by Josh Cullen, who broke forward from midfield before pulling the ball back into a dangerous area.

Ironically, it was an Oxford player - defender Michal Helik - not a Burnley man who got the final touch to turn it beyond Cumming.

After all that hard work to find the opener, all of Burnley’s good work almost went to waste when Oxford came inches away from an instant equaliser. Greg Leigh somehow managed to head wide from just six yards out following a spot of pinball inside the Burnley box.

The start of the second-half was a far less eventful affair, with Burnley looking to play more intricate football to find a way through an Oxford side that had made a couple of tactical tweaks to make themselves more compact.

With 20 minutes remaining, Parker wisely decided to take Hannibal off after risking a second yellow card moments after being harshly booked for an excellent sliding challenge.

While the game remained 1-0, the match remained firmly in the balance. But it was Burnley who were doing all the pressing, as CJ Egan-Riley dragged a shot just wide after marching forward from one end of the pitch to the other. Foster then had a curling effort turned around the post before substitute Jeremy Sarmiento’s shot was also palmed away from goal.

Burnley found time to hand a debut to Jonjo Shelvey late on as they looked to see out the game, which is what they duly did.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal (Sarmiento), Anthony, Foster (Shelvey), Flemming (Barnes)

Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Sonne, Benson, Edwards

Oxford: Cumming, Long (Romeny), Helik, Brown, Leigh, Vaulks (Dembele), Brannagan, Placheta (Phillips), Matos, Goodrham (El Mizouni), Bradshaw (Harris)

Subs not used: Ingram, Kioso, Avest, Rodrigues

Referee: James Bell