'For sure': Scott Parker makes Burnley goalless draw admission ahead of Oxford United test
Heading into tonight’s fixture against Oxford United at Turf Moor, the Clarets have already played out 10 stalemates this season.
While chasing Leeds United and Sheffield United in the fight for promotion, Parker acknowledges his side can’t afford too many slip-ups if they’re to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.
“It definitely could be [costly], for sure,” Parker said. It could be something that we look back on.
“For sure, moving forward, there's going to be elements where we need to turn some of these draws into wins and that’s what we're endeavouring to do.”
Burnley face an Oxford side tonight that are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run under new boss Gary Rowett, which has seen the U’s move away from the dangerzone.
Rowett’s men have won five and drawn four to sit 16th in the Championship table, 10 points clear of the bottom three.
“Again, it’s another tough game for us, “Parker added. “Gary has come in and really picked up some results.
“The championship brings no easy games and Tuesday night is going to be another tough one again. We need to regroup and bring a big performance on Tuesday night.
“Gary's been in and around this division for some time and he knows how to organise teams, so like I said it’ll be a tough game.”