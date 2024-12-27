Verdict: Burnley put Championship on high alert with statement Sheffield United victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker isn’t the type of manager to be making any grandiose statements, especially when we’re only at the halfway point in the season. But Burnley’s victory at Sheffield United should put the Championship on high alert.

The Blades, top of the pile prior to kick-off, hadn’t been beaten at Bramall Lane all season. In fact they hadn’t even conceded at home since August.

But up rolled Burnley to produce a mature and measured display to inflict a rare defeat, only their third, on Chris Wilder’s side while, perhaps more importantly, also landing a crucial blow on a direct promotion rival.

Whisper it quietly, but all the statistics at this moment in time all point to one thing: the Clarets are deadly serious about clinching yet another promotion from the Championship.

Now unbeaten in 10, Parker’s side have only lost twice in 23 games. No other side in the division has lost as few.

The Clarets also boast the best away record with seven wins from 12. While there’s been too many draws at home, five to be precise, they’ve still yet to be beaten at Turf Moor.

Their biggest strength, by some margin, has been their defensive solidity, a word that doesn’t really do justice to their imperious form – conceding just nine goals all season.

Josh Brownhill celebrates victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

In keeping 14 clean sheets from their 23 games, no side has managed to score more than once against them.

When you factor in that they've also beaten both of their direct rivals, the Blades and Leeds United, away from home (the only team to win at those respective grounds, it’s worth noting), it begs the question why Burnley aren’t running away with the division, because they’re showing all the hallmarks of a promotion-winning outfit.

There’s only one slight problem with all of these stats though, it ignores the fact that the Clarets, somehow, aren’t even in the top two at this moment in time.

But now only a point off top spot in third thanks to this statement victory in South Yorkshire, how much longer will that be the case?

Josh Brownhill wheels away in celebration after scoring Burnley's opening goal. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Progress

It hasn’t always been pretty, but the recent signs suggest it’s all starting to click into place for Parker and his charges.

Early on, after the upheaval and turmoil of the summer transfer window, it was all about building foundations and ensuring the team was hard to beat – which they certainly accomplished.

But while the Clarets have maintained that defensive nous, at the other end they’ve begun to show some encouraging signs – scoring twice in three successive games and in five of their last seven.

Zian Flemming, the scorer of Burnley's crucial second. Or was it Josh Cullen?! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Now that might not sound like much for a promotion-chasing outfit, but let’s not forget this is a team that scored just four goals in eight games at one stage of the season.

Statement win

Parker was, perhaps wisely, keen to play down the significance of this victory post-match. But deep down he’ll be as delighted as any. He’ll know these wins against direct rivals can be hugely significant.

What was most impressive about Burnley’s victory was the manner of it. You could argue it was the perfect away performance.

Early on they had to withstand some early pressure, which was to be expected. Not only was it your typical Boxing Day crowd, it was also a fanbase that was buoyed by the club’s recent takeover, which saw the new American owners paraded around the pitch just prior to kick-off.

Inevitably, the first-half was a largely cagey, tense affair. How often is that the case when two sides battling for the same thing come face to face?

Scott Parker celebrates at full-time with his players and the supporters. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

You could argue the Blades just about shaded it in terms of territory, possession and what not, but they didn’t create anything of great note. Neither did Burnley, for that matter, until the stroke of half-time anyway when they edged their noses in front with a team goal of real quality.

Zian Flemming did superbly to play a curling, first-time crossfield ball from the centre of the pitch out to the left flank where Bashir Humphreys had been left in acres of space. The full-back, who was excellent all day, then produced a pinpoint cross towards the back stick where that man Josh Brownhill was on hand to head the ball home. That’s now nine for the season for the skipper.

Game management

Again, the Blades came storming out of the blocks at the start of the second period and the home supporters had rediscovered their voices.

This makes the timing of Burnley’s second, just eight minutes after the restart, all the more crucial. Just as momentum was beginning to swing a little, Flemming slammed home a vicious strike, via a deflection off teammate Josh Cullen – which could spark an interesting debate over who the goal belongs to – after the Dutchman’s free-kick had been blocked by the wall.

Regardless of who scored the goal, carnage ensued in the away end as the jubilant Burnley players celebrated in front of an array of assorted limbs.

What followed for the next 40 minutes or so was hugely impressive. Burnley managed the game perfectly and could easily have snatched a third late on to really rub salt into the wounds.

Sheffield United, by comparison, offered nothing. There was no resistance, no late fight back. That, to me, was quite telling. Or perhaps it’s because Burnley simply didn’t allow them to? Either way, this was a superb away day and a hugely significant victory.

Parker has proven he can set up his side to face the best the league has to offer. Good job too, because the games don’t get much easier, with seventh-placed Middlesbrough up next and the derby against fifth-placed Blackburn on the horizon, with a home clash against Stoke City sandwiched in-between.

But don’t bet against this Burnley team, they’re on the charge.