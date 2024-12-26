Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's 'mature' win against league leaders Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A delighted Scott Parker praised his ‘mature’ Burnley side for the way in which they managed to navigate a potentially crucial three points against league leaders Sheffield United.

In doing so, Parker’s side now sit just one point adrift of the Blades at the midway point in the season.

It was a thoroughly deserved three points from the visitors, who were once again superb defensively – keeping a 14th clean sheet of the season – while showing a clinical edge in front of goal at the other end of the pitch.

Speaking afterwards, Parker said: “It probably was [the perfect away performance]. It was a real solid, good away performance.

“I spoke about coming to Bramall Lane and facing a very good side on Boxing Day, where we knew there would probably be an extra energy in the stadium. I spoke about trying to take the energy out of the stadium and manage certain situations and we did that very, very well.

“We stood up to the fight, as we knew we would need to. We score at a great moment, there’s no denying that, but it’s a well-worked goal and something we were looking to exploit.

“The second goal comes at a good moment too, but the longer the game went on we looked a real threat with our counter-transitions and we were rock solid at the back, which has been a real key factor for us this season.

“It’s a tough place to come but we came here with the full intention to come away with three points and we’ve managed to do that.”

While the first-half was a cagey encounter, edged by Burnley thanks to Brownhill’s header on the stroke of half-time, the second period was a one-sided affair after Flemming doubled the lead.

From that point onwards the Clarets never looked in any trouble as they saw out the game to extend their unbeaten run to 10.

“I thought we managed the game well, even in the first-half,” Parker added.

““They had control in the first-half without really hurting us. We knew they would be a threat in wide areas with crosses into the box but we dealt with it very well.

“I saw a mature performance at 2-0. I constantly reference it, but this is a very young group in its development. They’re facing things that are very different from one week to the next, both as a team and as individuals. But at this present moment in time they stand up to these challenges and they’re doing very well.”