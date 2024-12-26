In doing so, Scott Parker’s side now sit just one point adrift of the Blades at the midway point in the season.
It was a thoroughly deserved three points from the visitors, who were once again superb defensively – keeping a 14th clean sheet of the season – while showing a clinical edge in front of goal at the other end of the pitch.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Big three points
Josh Brownhill celebrates putting Burnley ahead against Sheffield United.
2. James Trafford - 8/10
Came under a lot of pressure from long balls and corners but stood up to it well, producing some important punches clear. Another clean sheet too.
3. Connor Roberts - 8/10
Did a great job keeping the dangerous Gustavo Hamer quiet and volleyed over on the turn as Burnley sought a late third.
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
Got away with a rare error early on but otherwise flawless. Made one key last-ditch interception and his crossfield balls once again caused problems.
