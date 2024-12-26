Burnley player ratings vs Sheffield United as star man handed 9/10 after huge win against promotion rivals - gallery

Burnley struck a crucial early promotion blow to league leaders Sheffield United thanks to a near-perfect away display on Boxing Day.

A ninth goal of the season from Josh Brownhill and a vicious Zian Flemming strike helped the Clarets on their way to a 2-0 Boxing Day win at Bramall Lane.

In doing so, Scott Parker’s side now sit just one point adrift of the Blades at the midway point in the season.

It was a thoroughly deserved three points from the visitors, who were once again superb defensively – keeping a 14th clean sheet of the season – while showing a clinical edge in front of goal at the other end of the pitch.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Josh Brownhill celebrates putting Burnley ahead against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Big three points

Josh Brownhill celebrates putting Burnley ahead against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Came under a lot of pressure from long balls and corners but stood up to it well, producing some important punches clear. Another clean sheet too.

2. James Trafford - 8/10

Came under a lot of pressure from long balls and corners but stood up to it well, producing some important punches clear. Another clean sheet too. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Did a great job keeping the dangerous Gustavo Hamer quiet and volleyed over on the turn as Burnley sought a late third.

3. Connor Roberts - 8/10

Did a great job keeping the dangerous Gustavo Hamer quiet and volleyed over on the turn as Burnley sought a late third. Photo: Gareth Copley

Got away with a rare error early on but otherwise flawless. Made one key last-ditch interception and his crossfield balls once again caused problems. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Got away with a rare error early on but otherwise flawless. Made one key last-ditch interception and his crossfield balls once again caused problems. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

