Verdict: Both ends of the Burnley spectrum are right after toothless Preston North End draw

Other than a few half-hearted fisticuffs, this was a Lancashire derby that promised much but delivered so little.

It’s fair to say this is a game that shan’t live long in the memory. Especially for Burnley, because the few clear-cut chances that did arise, and there weren’t many, came the way of Preston North End.

In truth the Clarets should be relieved to escape with a point given how well the visitors outmuscled and overpowered them during the first-half.

While Scott Parker’s men improved in the second period and dominated possession and territory, that’s unfortunately as good as it got. They huffed and puffed but there was simply no end product – and not for the first time.

Conflicted

It’s important to retain perspective and acknowledge what a strong start Burnley have made given the squad upheaval over the summer.

Parker has lost just one of his first nine games, the team are currently six unbeaten and they’ve only shipped four goals, having now kept three straight clean sheets.

Josh Brownhill reacts to a bad challenge on him by Preston's Alie McCann. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

There’s plenty to be happy and encouraged with. The foundations for success have definitely been put in place, but there’s a desire for more – and understandably so.

But there also has to be real concern at how lifeless Burnley look at the other end of the pitch.

Since those opening two games of the campaign, where the Clarets ran in an impressive nine goals, they’ve since scored just five in seven.

Take a look at this week, for example. Three games in seven days against Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End offered a priceless opportunity to put points on the board.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Lyle Foster of Burnley shoots and misses during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Preston North End FC at Turf Moor on October 05, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

They’ve done that to an extent, picking up five, but it’s understandable supporters are a little underwhelmed.

It’s also the nature of how those points have arrived. This week Burnley scored just one goal, and that was from the penalty spot, meaning no goal has been scored from open play against three sides you’d expect to finish in the bottom half of the table, with all due respect.

Finding a way

That’s not to take anything away from the three sides in question. Oxford and Preston in particular established effective game plans and made life difficult for the Clarets with their stubborn and well-organised approach.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Referee Gavin Ward gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Preston North End FC at Turf Moor on October 05, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

But Burnley have got to get used to this, teams aren’t going to rock up and roll over for them like Cardiff City did earlier in the season.

First and foremost, they’ve got to figure out a way to create chances on a far more regular basis before they even concern themselves with the lack of goals.

You’d still be concerned if the forwards were missing chances left, right and centre, but the cold, hard truth is that those opportunities simply aren’t there at the moment. Or they certainly weren’t against Preston anyway, where the Clarets mustled up a measly Expected Goals (xG) of 0.48 (compared to their 0.81).

Shots on target can be a misleading statistic because you can often come close with good chances that just whistle past the post, like what we saw against Oxford last week. But producing just one effort on the Preston goal was a sadly accurate reflection of Burnley’s toothlessness in the final third on Saturday.

Off the pace

What was most worrying about Burnley’s performance in the first-half was the lethargy on show.

Burnley head coach Scott Parker. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Yes, they’ve had a busy week with three games in seven days, but they actually had an extra day to prepare for this lunchtime derby given PNE were in action on Wednesday night.

On that occasion they beat Watford 3-0 and you could tell they were buoyed by that result during the early stages.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side look sharper, were first to every loose ball and executed an effective press that Burnley struggled to deal with.

The Clarets, by comparison, were sluggish all over the park. Passes were going astray, touches were poor and there was an abject failure to build up any attacks or pressure.

A slice of good fortune came Burnley’s way as Preston were denied what appeared to be a legitimate goal when Emil Riis stuck a low shot into the far corner, only to be met by the linesman’s offside flag. TV replays soon showed the PNE man was well onside.

While Jaidon Anthony forced a good save out of Freddie Woodman at the other end, the half’s best chances came Preston’s way, with Ali McCann having the pick of the bunch – firing wastefully over from just 10 yards out.

Drawing attention

The second-half, let’s be honest, was a bit of a non-event. Burnley were improved but they still struggled to create anything of note.

Instead, the half was dominated by Gavin Ward, the man with the whistle, who soon lost control of events as he flashed seven yellow cards, eight if we include Parker, for a derby that was admittedly feisty, but never became overly physical or dirty.

The two melees were a result of Ward’s failure to tackle Preston’s cynical fouls and time wasting – which I’m not even criticising, why not if you can get away with it?

Poor officiating aside, it’s still no excuse for Burnley’s lackadaisical display, which was far from convincing.

It makes it even more disappointing that Burnley would have gone top with a win, which just goes to show how well they’ve actually started in the face of aforementioned concerns.

It’s a paradox that makes little sense, but here we are. But in some strange way, both ends of the spectrum are correct. Parker is right to praise his players and be encouraged by what they’ve produced so far, but so are supporters who have been left wanting more.

I don’t think you’ll find too many people complaining about the points tally to date, although this week probably should have brought more. But it’s the nature of these results that is beginning to stick in the claw for some.