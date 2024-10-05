Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's 'lethargic' derby stalemate with Preston North End
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clarets once again lacked a cutting edge as they failed to create any chances of real note.
By comparison, Preston had two or three good openings in a first-half where they were by far the better team, but failed to capitalise on a sloppy and tetchy Burnley display.
The second-half was a non-event in terms of action at both ends of the pitch, but tempers briefly flared when referee Gavin Ward let things boil over, subsequently handing out numerous cards when the game didn’t really merit it.
Summing up his thoughts on the game, Parker said: “There’s a little bit of disappointment there for sure.
“We came here with aspirations of trying to win the game and get three points, but in the first-half the game was sticky for us, there’s no denying that. We had some challenges, for sure.
“Preston obviously came here with a plan and caused us some problems, although we also had our moments for sure.
“In the second-half we knocked on the door really without fully kicking it down, I think that’s fair to say.
“In the end it finishes 0-0. There are positives, it’s another clean sheet for us with a very young backline, but also as I’ve said many a time before there are areas where we can all recognise where we need to be a little bit better as well.”
For large periods of the game it felt like a typical lunchtime kick-off, an underwhelming derby that lacked in intensity and bite.
“It did [feel a bit lethargic],” Parker added. “It’s obviously been a busy week for us and a lot of effort has gone into the three games, but I decided to keep the same team.
“Look, the game looked a bit lethargic for us for sure, but the players gave absolutely everything.
“We faced up to the battle which was clearly there in terms of how Preston came and approached the game, and disrupted it in the second-half, which just took the wind out of the game in certain moments.
“Overall I was very pleased with the general attitude, but of course there are elements we need to improve.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.