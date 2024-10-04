Championship outfit snap up former Burnley, Luton Town and Watford man on short-term deal

Plymouth Argyle have snapped up former Burnley man Andre Gray on a short-term deal until January.
The striker has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old’s last spell in England came on loan at QPR from Watford during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Jamaican international scored 32 times in 73 appearances for Burnley between 2015 and 2017, before moving on to Vicarage Road.

Gray could make his Plymouth debut this weekend when they host Burnley’s fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers at Home Park.

Argyle boss Wayne Rooney said: “Once we knew the severity of Muhamed’s [Tijani] injury, we moved quickly to bring in a striker to replace him.

“Andre is a striker of real quality and has played and scored goals at the highest level.

“He will provide competition in forward areas as we head into a busy period of the season and I am really happy to have him here.”

