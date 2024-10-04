Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic discovers punishment for bizarre bite ahead of Burnley clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 25-year-old was recently charged with misconduct by the FA after biting Owen Beck during Preston’s goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers in September.
Television replays appeared to show Osmajic had bitten Beck on his upper back after the Blackburn man had been sent off for kicking out at Preston’s Duane Holmes
Despite accepting the FA charge, Osmajic has been free to play in the following games against Millwall and Watford, scoring twice against the latter.
But now a ban has been handed down by the FA, the Montenegro international will be unavailable to face Scott Parker’s men at Turf Moor tomorrow, before missing a further seven games.
An FA spokesperson said: “Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic has been given an eight-match suspension and £15,000 fine for misconduct during their match against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship on Sunday, September 22.
“The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent.
“An independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course.”
Speaking on Thursday ahead of the punishment being handed down, Burnley boss Scott Parker said: “We will prepare for both scenarios really. I’m not too focused on it really. If he plays, he plays. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t.
“We’re more focused on what we need to do. Of course we have full respect to him, he’s obviously scored a couple of goals in midweek, but our main focus won’t be so much on whether one of their players plays. It will be more about us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.