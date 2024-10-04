Scott Parker welcomes Jack Cork's return to Burnley in academy player/coach role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has welcomed Jack Cork’s return to Burnley and has emphasised the importance of keeping club legends involved behind the scenes.

It looked as though the midfielder’s future lied elsewhere when he left Burnley at the end of his contract at the end of last season, bringing an end to his seven-year permanent stay, having previously spent time on loan.

But the former England international will now remain at Gawthorpe to work as assistant manager to Under-21 boss Andy Farrell.

When asked about the significance of involving a player of Cork’s stature within the club’s structure, Parker said: “It’s vitally important really, to have someone that understands the club and knows the club being in and around it.

“It was maybe a bit similar to me going back in at Spurs as an Under-18s coach. Those experiences you have as a player and bringing those young players through, you can try and educate and try and pass those experiences on, even on the training field.

“That’s going to be massive in terms of the development of the next crop of lads that are coming through, so I’m really pleased Jack is going to be part of this.

“The young boys have got someone with massive experience who they can lean on for sure and gain every bit of experience from him. We welcome him here and no doubt he will add massive quality to that group.”