'Unbelievable': Maxime Esteve delivers on Alan Pace promise as Burnley seal Premier League return

Maxime Esteve is delighted he’s been able to stay true to his word and help deliver promotion for Burnley chairman Alan Pace.

Following last season’s relegation from the Premier League, Esteve revealed he promised Pace he would help get the Clarets back to the top flight.

That achievement was realised on Easter Monday as they overcame rivals Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor, sparking jubilant scenes of celebration.

"It’s unbelievable, it’s one of the best days of my life,” Esteve told Clarets+.

"I remember the last game of last season against Nottingham [Forest] I told the president this is a Premier League club and we will go up next season. Now we’ve done it.

"It’s been an unbelievable season, the dressing room is amazing so I’m so proud of everyone. This is amazing.”

Esteve produced a simply magnificent performance once again on Monday to help get the Clarets over the line.

Maxime Esteve celebrating promotion to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Frenchman has arguably been Burnley’s standout performer this season, but the centre-back has played down his individual contribution.

"Honestly, I just think about everyone because this award is for everyone. Everyone has worked hard every day,” he said.

"I just say thank you to the club because it’s an amazing club, so we’re ready now for the Premier League.

"It’s unbelievable to be back, but we are a Premier League club. That’s just the case.

“Thank you to the town, the town is amazing. They live for the football club. They deserve it and I’m so proud of everyone.”