Troy Deeney makes 'toothless' Burnley claim despite much improved display against Bournemouth

The Clarets dominated the game, producing 20 attempts on the Cherries goal, yet were found wanting in front of goal.

While all the statistics point to a much improved display from Vincent Kompany’s men, Match of the Day 2 pundit Deeney was still left wanting more.

“They were a little bit toothless in a way,” he told presenter Mark Chapman.

“Football is decided in both boxes, right? You can have all the nice stuff in the middle. If Burnley played with no goals they’d play some lovely stuff, really good patterns of play and they’re trying to be good with the ball.

“But the main bit is how do you defend and do you score? That’s what keeps you in the league.

Troy Deeney of Forest Green Rovers

“We never watched this game and thought Burnley were going to score, as good as they played. In front of goal everyone panics, everyone wants their moment in the sun.

“They work the ball really well, but we never had that feeling they were going to score.”

To rub salt into the wound, Burnley were denied an equaliser midway through the second-half when Josh Cullen’s close-range effort was disallowed.

Referee David Coote whistled after adjudging Jacob Bruun Larsen had fouled Adam Smith at the back post.

When asked if he can understand Kompany’s frustration with the decision, pundit Danny Murphy said: “Yeah, especially after what happened to them in the Luton game. That was a ridiculous decision.

“He has had some bad luck, but ultimately they’ve not been good enough.

“I think the disallowed goal is one of those 50/50 ones. They disallow it because they see the defender head the ball with his face and if you head the ball with your face, you’re generally not doing it on purpose!

“But the more you see it, the more he exaggerates the jump forward. If that goal was given, I think it would have remained given.