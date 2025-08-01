Tottenham close in on loan deal for £47m man two weeks out from Burnley opener

Burnley’s opening day opponents continue to strengthen ahead of the season opener.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side travel to North London in just two weeks’ time to take on Tottenham, who are now under the management of ex-Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

A dreadful league campaign for Spurs ended on a high note as Ange Postecoglou led them to Europa League glory, securing a Champions League place for the forthcoming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite guiding Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, Postecoglou still faced the axed after losing 22 league games and finishing 17th.

Spurs have inevitably strengthened their squad this summer with their European riches, turning Mathys Tel's loan move from Bayern Munich permanent as well as forking out £55m to prize Mohammed Kudus from West Ham.

Frank’s side also looked to tempt Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, but the England international has since signed a new deal.

Spurs are now reportedly close to securing another deal, with former Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha set to make the move from Vincent Kompany’s Bayern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palhinha struggled for regular game time with Bayern last season (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old only made a £47m move to the Bundesliga giants last summer, but struggled for game time in his debut season, making just six starts.

It’s claimed Spurs will look to strike an initial loan deal for the Portuguese international, although there could also be an option to make the move permanent.

Burnley and Spurs meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 16.

Your next Burnley FC: Burnley's behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield Wednesday cancelled as Owls go on strike