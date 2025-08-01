Tottenham close in on loan deal for £47m man two weeks out from Burnley opener
Scott Parker’s side travel to North London in just two weeks’ time to take on Tottenham, who are now under the management of ex-Brentford boss Thomas Frank.
A dreadful league campaign for Spurs ended on a high note as Ange Postecoglou led them to Europa League glory, securing a Champions League place for the forthcoming season.
Despite guiding Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, Postecoglou still faced the axed after losing 22 league games and finishing 17th.
Spurs have inevitably strengthened their squad this summer with their European riches, turning Mathys Tel's loan move from Bayern Munich permanent as well as forking out £55m to prize Mohammed Kudus from West Ham.
Frank’s side also looked to tempt Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, but the England international has since signed a new deal.
Spurs are now reportedly close to securing another deal, with former Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha set to make the move from Vincent Kompany’s Bayern.
The 30-year-old only made a £47m move to the Bundesliga giants last summer, but struggled for game time in his debut season, making just six starts.
It’s claimed Spurs will look to strike an initial loan deal for the Portuguese international, although there could also be an option to make the move permanent.
Burnley and Spurs meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 16.
