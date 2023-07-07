'Time to rest': Burnley's Michael Obafemi shares positive update after undergoing surgery

The setback required an operation and as a result, the former Swansea City man is now likely to miss the start of the new season, which gets underway in just over a month.

But taking to Instagram, Obafemi – who turned 23 yesterday – provided a positive update on his condition after going under the knife.

“Surgery went well yesterday and I’m feeling good,” he wrote.

“Time to rest but I can’t wait to be back on the pitch with the boys and to see you Clarets soon!

“Thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses who have been with me every step of the way.

Obafemi suffered the injury while on international duty last month

“Lastly, thank you for all the birthday messages.”

Obafemi made 14 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side during the second half of the season after joining on loan from Swansea City in January.

The move from South Wales was made permanent once the season came to an end.

But Obafemi’s cruel setback leaves Kompany light on options in the forward department having already lost the experience of Ashley Barnes.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Turf Moor wasn’t renewed at the end of last season and he’s since signed for Norwich City.

