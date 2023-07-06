'Frightening': Scott Twine provides intriguing insight into Vincent Kompany’s success with Burnley

That’s according to Clarets man Scott Twine, who has provided an intriguing insight into the work that goes on behind the scenes with the Belgian in charge.

In his first season at Turf Moor, Kompany led Burnley to the Championship title, amassing 101 points and losing just three league games all season.

As a result, the former Manchester City defender is currently preparing for his first season in the Premier League as a manager, a campaign that gets underway against his former side on Friday, August 11.

Given how hard he works behind the scenes, Twine says it’s no coincidence Burnley have done so well under his tutelage.

“In terms of match prep, it’s different for every game,” the 23-year-old explained to the Life of a Kitman podcast.

“We have our things we work on but then the pressing, the way we set up, the way we pass out from the back, the way we’re going to score, it’s different for every team.

Twine will be hoping to stay clear of injuries for the Clarets next season

“The analysis he does is frightening. He must watch hours and hours of games.

“I think there were games this season where we won before a ball was kicked, just because of everything.”

Twine himself endured an injury-hit campaign following his summer move from MK Dons, having been enticed by Kompany to make the move to East Lancashire.

“I spoke to Vinny, I went up to Manchester to meet him and the level of detail he put in was the difference,” Twine added.

“I had a trip around the training ground and that’s unbelievable as well.

“One of the biggest things was him, how he saw me playing and how he saw the team playing.

“It was no surprise to me we went straight back up. I know there were a lot of people saying we might struggle because we had lost a lot of players but he’s an unbelievable manager. He’s changed the way I look at football now.

“Just little things, the centre half playing it to the right-back, getting knocked and end up playing it down the line, if you watch Burnley this season that never really happens, we’re never forced to play it long unless it’s from the keeper and it’s too much of a press. Even then, we pass it long, not just boot it long.

“It’s about creating an overload every time, whether it’s pressing or when we’ve got the ball. Depending on how the other team sets up, we’ll adjust. I’ve not noticed that level of detail before.”

Twine made the move to Burnley last summer for a £4m fee, but was limited to making just eight starts in 18 appearances.

The highlight of Twine’s campaign, on a personal level, was his 87th-minute winner against West Brom in January.

The attacking midfielder curled in a trademark free-kick as the Clarets came from behind to win 2-1 at Turf Moor.

