Twine started just eight games all season, making 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times – but his game time was severely limited early on by a hip complaint.

Reflecting on the early stages of his Burnley career, Twine admits he found it challenging not being able to play his part.

“For me personally it was tough at first. The first six months were really tough,” he told the Life of a Kitman podcast.

“I got injured either the second or third week of pre-season. I just got back for the first game and then the next day in training the same injury happened again.

“That left me out for what I thought was going to be two or three weeks, but it ended up being three months. It just kept getting worse and worse.

“The team was flying, they were top of the league when I came back and the rest of the season speaks for itself - we won the league, 101 points, you can’t ask for much more really.

“It’s been frustrating with the injury, but I’m hoping to get a good pre-season in me and then play in more of the games.”

The highlight of Twine’s campaign, on a personal level, was his 87th-minute winner against West Brom in January.

The attacking midfielder curled in a trademark free-kick as the Clarets came from behind to win 2-1 at Turf Moor.

“It was more of a relief,” Twine added.

“I felt like I had nothing. Everybody had enjoyed some great moments but I just felt personally I hadn’t contributed, so to get that winner was massive.

“We had a Christmas do after that, so we enjoyed it for a few days which was good! All the lads were brilliant with me, they were buzzing for me.”