'Most important thing': Rumoured Burnley target drops major hint about his Arsenal future
The 23-year-old made 15 appearances for the Gunners last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Crystal Palace, where the midfielder made a further nine outings.
Reports claim Lokonga, who played under Vincent Kompany during his time at Anderlecht, is a target for the Clarets.
Addressing his future during a YouTube interview, Lokonga suggested it’s time he got regular minutes under his belt.
“I don’t know, I will try to go somewhere I will play,” he said.
“That’s the most important thing, to have some games and play game after game.”
Despite signing for £17.2m in 2021, Lokonga is believed to be down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, a situation that is likely to worsen given the impending arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham.
It’s been reported that Arsenal are willing to sanction a permanent deal for their midfielder, but there’s a strong chance a loan move could also include clauses for a permanent move next summer.
In his two seasons with the Gunners, Lokonga has made 39 appearances – albeit a lot of those have come in cup competitions or in Europe.
A Belgian international, Lokonga made his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Estonia, coming off the bench to replace Eden Hazard.
The 6ft midfielder is capable of operating both as a defensive midfielder and further forward and is known for his athleticism and ability to drive forward.