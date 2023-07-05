News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

'Most important thing': Rumoured Burnley target drops major hint about his Arsenal future

Rumoured Burnley target Albert Sambi Lokonga has hinted he may have to leave Arsenal to get regular football.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Ex-Swansea City man Michael Obafemi dealt major blow ahead of Burnley's Premier ...

The 23-year-old made 15 appearances for the Gunners last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Crystal Palace, where the midfielder made a further nine outings.

Reports claim Lokonga, who played under Vincent Kompany during his time at Anderlecht, is a target for the Clarets.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Addressing his future during a YouTube interview, Lokonga suggested it’s time he got regular minutes under his belt.

“I don’t know, I will try to go somewhere I will play,” he said.

“That’s the most important thing, to have some games and play game after game.”

Despite signing for £17.2m in 2021, Lokonga is believed to be down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, a situation that is likely to worsen given the impending arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham.

Lokonga is unlikely to get regular gametime in North LondonLokonga is unlikely to get regular gametime in North London
Lokonga is unlikely to get regular gametime in North London
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s been reported that Arsenal are willing to sanction a permanent deal for their midfielder, but there’s a strong chance a loan move could also include clauses for a permanent move next summer.

In his two seasons with the Gunners, Lokonga has made 39 appearances – albeit a lot of those have come in cup competitions or in Europe.

A Belgian international, Lokonga made his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Estonia, coming off the bench to replace Eden Hazard.

The 6ft midfielder is capable of operating both as a defensive midfielder and further forward and is known for his athleticism and ability to drive forward.

Related topics:ArsenalBurnleyCrystal PalaceYouTubeWest HamDeclan Rice