'Most important thing': Rumoured Burnley target drops major hint about his Arsenal future

The 23-year-old made 15 appearances for the Gunners last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Crystal Palace, where the midfielder made a further nine outings.

Reports claim Lokonga, who played under Vincent Kompany during his time at Anderlecht, is a target for the Clarets.

Addressing his future during a YouTube interview, Lokonga suggested it’s time he got regular minutes under his belt.

“I don’t know, I will try to go somewhere I will play,” he said.

“That’s the most important thing, to have some games and play game after game.”

Despite signing for £17.2m in 2021, Lokonga is believed to be down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, a situation that is likely to worsen given the impending arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham.

Lokonga is unlikely to get regular gametime in North London

It’s been reported that Arsenal are willing to sanction a permanent deal for their midfielder, but there’s a strong chance a loan move could also include clauses for a permanent move next summer.

In his two seasons with the Gunners, Lokonga has made 39 appearances – albeit a lot of those have come in cup competitions or in Europe.

A Belgian international, Lokonga made his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Estonia, coming off the bench to replace Eden Hazard.