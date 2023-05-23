Albert Sambi Lokonga profiled amid Burnley and Sevilla links with Arsenal midfielder

According to a recent report, the Clarets are in talks with the Gunners over a loan-to-buy deal for the 23-year-old, who has been identified as a top target by Vincent Kompany.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan with Crystal Palace, is thought to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium, despite signing for £17.2m in 2021.

Kompany is a huge admirer of Lokonga and is eager to reunite with the Belgian youngster after working with him during his time as Anderlecht manager.

However, Burnley are likely to face competition for Lokonga’s signature given there’s also reported interest from Europa League finalists Sevilla.

It’s been reported that Arsenal are willing to sanction a permanent deal for their midfielder, but there’s a strong chance a loan move could also include clauses for a permanent move next summer.

In his two seasons with the Gunners, Lokonga has made 39 appearances - albeit a lot of those have come in cup competitions or in Europe.

Lokonga currently finds himself down the pecking order at the Emirates

He’s since made a further nine outings for Crystal Palace after making the loan switch to Selhurst Park in January.

Lokonga still has three years left on his Arsenal contract, but he currently finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Martin Odegaard.

It’s also been widely speculated that Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his midfield ranks, with an ambitious swoop for West Ham and England star Declan Rice thought to be on the agenda.

A Belgian international, Lokonga made his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Estonia, coming off the bench to replace Eden Hazard.

The 6ft midfielder is capable of operating both as a defensive midfielder and further forward and is known for his athleticism and ability to drive forward.

Nevertheless, he’s confident in possession of the ball while his workrate also aids his recovery of the ball at turnovers.