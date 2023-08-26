'There's no talk': Vincent Kompany addresses Josh Brownhill's Burnley future amid West Ham & Wolves speculation

Vincent Kompany has played down speculation surrounding the future of Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks that the likes of West Ham and Wolves could potentially be interested in a summer swoop for the 27-year-old.

Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough have also been attributed with interest.

Brownhill played a huge part of Burnley’s Championship title win last season, captaining the side for much of the campaign and making 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven times.

He started on the bench for the Premier League opener against Manchester City, however, and only came on in the 89th minute.

When asked what lies in store for Brownhill’s future, Kompany appeared to rule out a departure ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

“There’s no talk about Browny’s future,” he said emphatically.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Josh Brownhill of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“The level in the squad has improved and everybody is hungry to compete. Knowing him he’s rolling up his sleeves and going for it.”

Brownhill made the move to Turf Moor from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

The midfielder penned a four-and-a-half year deal at the time, with the contract also including an option to extend by 12 months.

Nevertheless, supporters will be keen to see the club tie Brownhill down to a longer contract to follow in the footsteps of his fellow midfielder Josh Cullen, who recently agreed a new three-year deal.